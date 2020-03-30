5 Easy Ways To Remove Gel Nail Polish At Home

This has probably been the longest you’ve gone without refreshing your gel manicure (same), and the temptation to bite and peel and scrape the gunk off your fingernails is only growing stronger by the minute (again same). However, in the best interest of your nail beds, I beg you to resist. Ripping off the tough varnish may weaken your nails in the process.
Although a lot has changed over the past few days when it comes to removing gel nail polish, the rule is still the same: Leave it to a professional to prevent you from damaging your digits.
With social distancing in effect, tapping a nail technician for the job may be difficult, so I rounded up a few tools to help you safely remove gel nail polish from the comfort of your home.
01
ORLY AT HOME GEL REMOVAL KIT
This kit will help you remove gel nail polish in three easy steps. It comes with a nail file to help you file off the top layer of nail polish, and 20 nails socks for soaking your nails in Orly’s Genius Nail Polish Remover, a hybrid formula that removes all lacquer including stubborn gel polish.
02
Up & Up Gel Nail Polish Remover Pads
Thankfully Target stores are still open, which means you don’t have to spend another second staring at your fugly fingernails. Pick up these gel nail polish removing foils formulated with nourishing oils to remove gel polish without damaging your nails.
03
Gospire 10 Pcs Plastic Nail Clips
If you’re not a fan of the foil technique, then try these cute clamps instead. Use them to secure cotton pads (once they’re soaked in acetone) onto your fingernails and leave them in place for 30 minutes to loosen up the gel polish.
04
ONYX Professional Gel and All Nail Coatings Soak Off Nail Polish Remover Coconut
This acetone won’t leave your skin begging for moisturizer. Not only is it a super strength formula that removes the toughest varnishes, including gel polish, glitter, and acrylic, but it also includes Vitamin E and grapeseed oil, which will help condition your fragile fingernails while they’re soaking.
05
Dashing Diva Easy Soak Off Kit
Insert the disposable foam pads into the reusable touch-screen friendly caps to gently remove gel nail polish while you double-tap photos.