9 Standout Celebrity Beauty Moments Of The Week

Instagram / @tarajiphenson

This week, it was clear that the gift that keeps on giving is not what’s under the tree, but what’s in our Instagram feeds. From holiday and SFX makeup, to playful contour, protective styles, and experimental nails, inspiration is in the air and piling onto our mood boards like un-shoveled snow.

At the top of our list: we’re still snapping for Lizzo. The singer turned into the Grinch who stole “Binchmas” with an SFX Who-ville-inspired nose, green face and body paint, and long, hairy nails. Her thick furry eyebrows and high nose contour were opposite to Doechii, whose brows were even thinner than normal– concealed with two-tones of pink– above a wide nose contour.

On the topic of pink, The Queen of Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj laid out in a knee-long Barbie pink wig, giving us a classic Onika look. But while Minaj went long, Fantasia went short with a black pixie-like cut to an event for The Color Purple with Oprah not far behind. And speaking of purple, the “purple unicorn” herself, Justine Skye, appeared in the studio with the most classic beauty look of all. The singer rocked a black hairstyle with dropped curls, and clear gloss with a brown-lined lip, and hydrated winter skin.

From unexpected to classic, below you’ll find 9 celebrity beauty looks you don’t want to miss.