The 8 Must-Try Blushes For Spring

As the anticipation for Spring approaches, many of us are planning our seasonal wardrobe switch-ups and updated beauty looks. This also means we’re searching for the perfect blushes to add into our everyday makeup routine. But if we’re being honest, finding the best one for our gorgeous melanin isn’t always easy.
For Black women especially, finding the right shade involves thoughtful consideration of not only desired aesthetic but also skin tone and undertone. For example, warm undertones pair well with peachy hues, while cooler ones favor berry shades.
And, not to mention, in the ever-evolving landscape of makeup trends, staying informed can be daunting. Last season, liquid blushes dominated the beauty counters, but now powder stick blushes have taken the spotlight.
The below carefully selected pouty pink and orange hued blushes promise to add a touch of warmth to your complexion and make you feel like “that girl.” Whether you want a subtle, dewy glow or a bolder pop of color, this list has a product to suit every mood and price point. Or if you’re looking for blushes that have hydrating benefits, here, you’ll find those with lovely skincare benefits like hyaluronic serum and squalene as well.
So, as we eagerly await the arrival of spring, why not treat yourself to one (or more) of these blushes and welcome the season with a fresh glow?
Keys Soul Care Sheer Flush Cheek Tint
The Sheer Flush Cheek Tint is antioxidant-rich, which protects your skin from environmental stressors, and helps it maintain a youthful appearance.Available at keyssoulcare.com
Infused with nourishing botanical extracts and hydrating oils, such as jojoba and avocado, this lightweight, non-greasy blush imparts a luscious, dewy glow and cares for your skin.Available at thelipbar.com
Fenty Beauty Color Adaptive Cheek and Lip Stick
Fenty Beauty MATCH STIX offers the convenience of a two-in-one solution for both your cheeks and lips, making it perfect for on-the-go touch-ups and effortless springtime beauty looks.Available at fentybeauty.com
This Blurring Balm is a multitasking item designed to enhance your cheeks and lips with effortless sophistication. Infused with olive-derived squalane and hyaluronic acid, this innovative formula delivers stunning color and nourishing skincare benefits.Available at sephora.com
PATRICK TA Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo
This blush is an absolute must-have for the season. Combining the luxurious texture of cream blush with the seamless finish of powder, this innovative duo offers versatility and sophistication.Available at sephora.com