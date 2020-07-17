6 Face Masks To Protect Your Skin While You Quarantine

The past few months have been stressful. And if you’ve been experiencing frequent breakouts, then you don’t need us to tell you that. Studies have shown that there’s a link between chronic stress and acne, which is why there’s no better time than now to treat yourself to one of these soothing face masks. These essentials will keep your skin healthy-looking and calm.
01
Staycation Hydrating Mask
02
Glow To Go Mask Set
03
Acne and Blemish Control Mask
04
Charcoal, Tea Tree Oil & Mineral Mud Breakout Control Facial Wet Mask
05
Kaolin Clay Mask
06
Micro-Hole Hydrogel Collagen Mask