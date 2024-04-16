6 Of The Best Electric Shavers

Chuck Savage / Getty Images

As men, one of our weekly routines is shaving. While a lot of us visit the barbershop once or twice a week for haircuts, we also take note of our barber’s shaving skills. We appreciate the way they shape our fades, line up our beards and mustaches, and even groom our eyebrows. For many of us, sitting in the barber chair is a therapeutic experience.

If you’re like me, you might try to replicate their techniques by practicing in front of the mirror; trimming your beards and lining up. Electric shavers come in handy, in such situations, as they are easy to charge and don’t cause any cuts that you might experience with traditional razors.

There are various types and shapes of electric razors available on the market. You can purchase one that suits your needs, especially if you have a busy schedule and want to ensure that your nine o’clock shadow looks good. Not only that, electric shavers can help you achieve a very close shave with less skin irritation as they are fast and do not require extensive preparation.

Overall, shavers are easy to travel with, so you can maintain your beard on the go. Investing in a high-quality electric shaver is crucial to achieving a clean and polished look for your mustache and beard. So, whether you’re looking for a shaver for yourself or for your man, discover the best ones, below, from trusted brands like Philips Norelco and King C. Gillette.

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.