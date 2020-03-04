5 Gorgeous Graphic Eyeliner Looks To Try From Paris Fashion Week

Photo: Getty

On Wednesday, we bid farewell to Paris Fashion Week, but we’re still holding on to the beauty trends.

Models strut down the catwalk donning eye makeup looks everyone can recreate in real life. And that’s because they don’t require complicated eyeshadow.

If you’re a blending novice, you’re in luck. Graphic eyeliner dominated the runway, and not only is the trend poised to take over the fall and winter season, but it’s also set to make a big splash this spring.

We’ve already spotted celebrities rocking the look, and pretty soon you’ll be decorating your eyelids in artsy lines too. For inspiration, check out the graphic lids from Paris Fashion Week below.