Yara Shahidi’s Minimal Makeup Look Is The Spring Beauty Inspiration You Need

Spring is just around the corner, which means it’s time to do a little spring cleaning. While decluttering your home, office, and closet, don’t forget to clear out your makeup bag, because the beauty trends next season won’t call for much makeup anyway.

Fresh skin and graphic eyeliner took over the runway during the 2020 spring/summer season of New York Fashion Week, and celebrities are already putting their spin on the minimalistic beauty trend.

On Wednesday, Yara Shahidi posted several videos to Instagram showing off the barely-there makeup look she donned for day two of Milan Fashion Week, and the clips prove just how fun basic makeup can be.

Using a basic black eyeliner, makeup artist Nikki Wolff constructed a floating cat eye on top of opulent skin, and the combo was pure magic.

If you’re not sure which beauty products should go out with the old this spring, to start, take a cue from Shahidi and let eyeshadow go.