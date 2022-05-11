24K Gold Is Just What You Need To Add Luxury To Your Beauty Routine

While gold has often been associated with prosperity and good fortune, beauty fans have discovered a new way to include valuable metal into their skincare routine.

Britni Ricard knew she wanted her Cota Skin brand’s recipe to be luxurious, inexpensive, and effective when she started researching it. “I’ve always wanted women to feel as if they’ve just stepped out of a high-end spa, and the 24K gold serum delivers on that promise,” she tells exclusively to Essence.

Since individuals discovered the benefits of utilizing gold in their beauty regimes, Cota Skin’s 24K Gold Serum has been flying off the shelves. “Many women want to prevent fine lines and wrinkles,” Ricard says, “but women of color, in particular, want to avoid dull skin caused by hyperpigmentation.” “It not only hydrates the skin, but it also gives it a very natural glow.”

According to board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Corey L. Hartman, Founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, AL, gold is an antioxidant that protects against free radicals that accelerate the aging of the skin. “It has strong anti-inflammatory properties, which means it can help soothe and calm acne-prone skin and calm the redness from rosacea,” he explains. “Gold can also help minimize signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles, help boost the skin’s firmness and brighten skin’s tone given its reflective properties.”

After testing 24K gold on her own skin, Ricard was pleased with the results. “I was able to see a reduction of dark marks on my skin,” she tells us. “I also saw a restored, youthful appearance and healthier-looking skin.”

While gold hasn’t been studied as extensively as other typical active skincare compounds, he advises looking for solutions that use proven active ingredients in addition to gold to address your specific skin condition. “Many of the results you see from a skincare product with active ingredients in addition to gold may be a result of the additional actives, not the gold itself,” he explains. “For example, if you want to boost the skin’s firmness or tighten skin, look for a product that also uses caffeine, collagen, or retinol. If soothing skin is your main goal, try green tea, turmeric, licorice root, or niacinamide.”

While all skin types may benefit from using gold, Dr. Hartman advises that you consult your dermatologist before attempting any new products. “Especially, if you have susceptible skin or are using prescription medications to treat your skin (topical or oral),” he says.

Ricard thinks that gold should be included in your skincare routine because of the amazing benefits. “It really helps take preventative measures against aging and corrective measures for discoloration,” she reaffirms. “If you desire to have hydrated flawless skin, you should have 24K Gold Serum in your beauty cabinet. For best results, one should use it at night and pair it with our Cota Cleanser and Cota Cream.”

To get a little skin luxury in a bottle, the 24K Gold Serum will cost you $39, which is pretty affordable for glowing skin. To learn more about Cota Skin visit the website at: www.cotaskincare.com