5 Times ESSENCE Fest Performer Tweet Gave Us Beauty Inspiration

R&B sensation Tweet is reclaiming the stage at this year’s 30th ESSENCE Festival. Featured on Missy Elliott’s platinum-selling third album, Miss E… So Addictive, Tweet’s vocals are behind some of the most hard-hitting albums of our time. This includes Ja Rule’s Pain Is Love and Petey Pablo’s Diary of a Sinner: 1st Entry. Throughout the early 2000s, rising with her close friend Missy Elliott, Tweet influenced not only the music scene but the iconic beauty trends that still resonate today.

To prove our point, just after releasing her debut solo single “Oops (Oh My)”, the singer took the stage at the 16th Annual Soul Train Music Awards in a tiered, flipped hairdo parted straight down the middle. This look– paired with a glazed lip and mic-gripping French tips– just scrapes the surface of her influence in beauty. A few months later, she followed up with a similar look at the 2nd Annual BET Awards. That time with bumped ends, purple shadow, and signature glossy lips.

Fast forward to 2003, Tweet sat front row at the Luca Luca Spring/Summer 2004 Fashion Show stunting lusciously large curls with a no-makeup and no-nicure look (just an oversized lime purse across her lap). The return to neutral tones carried her through to the end of that year, making appearances both at Playboy’s 50th Anniversary and the MAC AIDS Fund VIVA Glam V parties. However, her hairstyles and nude looks have no time stamp, existing across decades as trending looks 20 years later.

Up next, catch Tweet performing at her 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture performance. For now, take a look back at 5 times she gave us beauty inspiration.

16th Annual Soul Train Music Awards, 2002

Tweet performed at the 16th Annual Soul Train Music Awards, just months after releasing her debut solo single “Oops (Oh My)” in flipped tiers, lip gloss, and French tips.

2nd Annual BET Awards, 2002

Almost the opposite of her Soul Train look, she attended the BET Awards in bumped ends and purple eyeshadow, adding a touch of color to her neutral-toned makeup.

Tweet during The 2nd Annual BET Awards – Gallery at The Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage)

Luca Luca Spring/Summer 2004 Fashion Show, 2003

Tweet pulled looks whether she was on-stage or front row. At the Luca Luca show, she rocked luscious curls, no-makeup makeup and a no-nicure look that we see trending today.

NEW YORK -SEPTEMBER 14: Singer Tweet attends the Luca Luca Spring/Summer 2004 Fashion Show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Bryant Park, September 14, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Playboy’s 50th Anniversary Party, 2003

Similar to her Luca Luca look, a naked face with shimmer-kissed lips speaks volumes next to silky barrel curls.

NEW YORK – DECEMBER 4: Singer Tweet at the Playboy 50th Anniversary celebration December 4, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

MAC AIDS Fund VIVA Glam V After Party, 2003

Her slept-in curls (and groomed eyebrows and lashes) were the center-point of her MAC AIDS after party look. Meanwhile, she served up no-nonsense neutrals on a silver platter.