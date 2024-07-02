2024 Essence Festival Performer Ari Lennox Is Just Warming Up

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

With recent shows in Vegas, sultry music videos for songs like “Get Close,” and blessing us with timeless beauty looks on the ‘gram, Ari Lennox reminds us that she’s just getting warmed up.

In less than a week, you’ll also find the Grammy-nominated performer serenading the audience at Essence Festival of Culture’s 30th anniversary in New Orleans.

But this isn’t her first rodeo. In 2017, the R&B and Soul artist made her debut appearance on the stage. Then again at House of BET in 2019, followed by her latest earth-defying performance at the festival last year. This time, however, Lennox has a few tricks up her sleeve.

Below, Ari Lennox talks to ESSENCE about preparing for festival, her beauty evolution and the new album we’ve all been waiting for.

ESSENCE: What excites you most about performing at the Essence Festival’s 30th anniversary?

Ari Lennox: I’m most excited about being around all of the beautiful people of color and performing with legends that I look up to, the legendary Roots who I love dearly.

What does self-care look like for you on the day of a big show like Essence Fest?

AL: Self-care on show day consists of 10,000 steps of walking, maybe some forensic files, ginger tea, conversations with loved ones, healthy eating, maybe sims 3 and warming up.

How do you feel both your approach to music and beauty have evolved over the years?

AL: When it comes to music, I’m a lot more serious when creating and a lot more receptive to help. I’m very focused and welcoming of my guy Pierre who is my vocal producer. He helps make sure I’m singing correctly and pushes me to perform and deliver better which is exciting. I never realized how important it is to have vocal producers around when creating. With beauty, I’ve grown to really love makeup.

I love a beat face and wish I could have it done more often. I actually hate getting my hair done still as it’s a process that requires a lot of manipulation and I’m always fearful that my fragile strands will break off. And I love all of the hair experts I’ve worked with as they have been gentle with me. I wish I could be more relaxed in their chairs.

Who are your biggest musical and beauty inspirations at the moment?

AL: My inspirations currently include Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell, Deniece Williams, Beyoncé, Solange and Madonna.

You’ve consistently released albums that are roughly 3 years apart over the years. The last being in 2022. That said, can we expect a new project from you in 2025?

AL: Yes Honey, the album drops in 2025. Expect some beautiful songs soon. I am being so honest and accountable and self aware and a hot mess with this music. I’m spilling my entire soul. I’m letting myself experience and express all of my emotions that I try to conceal from the world. Courtney is popping out a baby.

I’m so happy to share new experiences with the world and challenge typical topics my fans are used to hearing from me. I’m so grateful for the producers I’ve been working with, Bongo By the way, Elite, Dave James, Ron Gilmore, Jermaine Dupri, Camper, Ant Clemons, Tommy Parker and many more. We have been diligently locked in. I have never been so present and excited and serious about a body of work before. So stay tuned cutie patooties.