One of our four 2022 Best in Black Hair Hairstylist of the Year winners—whose clients include Lupita Nyong’o, Willow Smith and Amandla Stenberg, just to name a few—is Vernon François, a curl expert for the ages. Entrusted with every type of texture by the brightest stars, he lets his creations tell a rich story. “It’s a collaborative process between me and my cli- ent, what we are inspired by, and harmonizing with elements that are important to the hair- style’s success,” he says. François adds that no matter your hair type, everyone should be conditioning. “Kinks, coils, curls and waves that are dry or damaged should aim for a deep-conditioning treatment once a week,” he advises. “There are lots of factors at play, so always try out what works best for you.”

That said, it doesn’t matter how you like to wear your hair — natural, straight, in braids or in weaves — there are certain products that are a must to have no matter the style. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 12 everyday hair products that are worthy of your coin and space on your vanity.

Check em out.