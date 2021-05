Best in Black Beauty: Hair

Hair: Treat

You’re probably already familiar with Olaplex No. 3. But now the brand has released No. 0, a primer to use in conjunction with the classic No. 3; it helps to ready your hair for deeper repair and to bolster the integrity of the strands. This two-part system, designed to be used once a week or more, renews damaged hair. (No. 3 and No. 0, $28 each, olaplex.com