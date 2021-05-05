Best in Black Beauty: Hair

Do you rock the same look daily, or switch it up on the regular? Either way, your hair arsenal will appreciate these stellar strand savers.
01
Hair: Style Stars
Kim Kimble Shine Spray Aside from providing high-octane shine, this gem serves as a thermal protectant, making blowouts fast and healthy. ($25, shopkimkimble.com) NaturAll Hydrating Twisting Paste This world-class twisting paste hydrates without flaking. ($17, naturallclub.com) The Doux Swag Goo Edge Control Gel With aloe and vitamin E, the gel treats edges while providing all-day hold. ($13, drugstores) Oribe Imperial Blowout Transformative Styling Crème Look no further than this must-have product for silky, weightless blowouts. ($68, oribe.com) Harry Josh 3-in-1 Ceramic Curling Iron, 1 Inch This triple-threat iron works interchangeably as a wand, marcel and curling iron. ($175, dermstore.com)
02
Hair: Leave-In
Odele Leave-In Detangling Tonic This gem conditions, detangles and provides heat protection. ($11, target.com)
03
Hair: Leave-In
Mizani Style Shifter Society Coco Dew The pre-styling and re-styling spray adds moisture and hold to curls and coils. ($22, amazon.com)
04
Hair: Leave-In
The Mane Choice Must Be Magic Shake to Activate Spray This formulation conditions and gives days-old curls a needed refresh. ($11, sallybeauty.com)
05
Hair: Condition
Pantene Gold Series Hair Repair Cleansing Conditioner A standout in its category, it hydrates and strengthens hair from the inside out with kukui nut oil and biotin. ($8, drugstores)
06
Hair: Condition
Joico K-PAK Color Therapy Color Protecting Conditioner Rich in vitamin E and safe for color-treated hair, this treatment improves elasticity and adds vibrancy to hair color. ($20 for 8.5 oz, ulta.com)
07
Hair: Multitask
Sangre De Fruta Botanical Hair Elixir This fancy, hair-healthy, organic treatment can serve as a nourishing hair mask or a styling cream to smooth and define. The finish is lightweight and soft, and the scent of the essential oil blend is sheer bliss. ($124, sangredefruta.com)
08
Hair: Hold Right
Maui Moisture Curl Quench Coconut Oil Ultra Hold Gel We adore this vegan, silicone-free brand that delivers gorgeous curls and coils without breaking the bank. It’s one of our favorite flake-free gels! ($9, drugstores)
09
Hair: Cleanse
Miss Jessie’s Don’t Want No Suds Conditioning Co-Wash Cleanser We love the light lather of this gentle cleanse that’s safe for color-treated hair. Plus, it smells like a dream. ($14, missjessies.com)
10
Hair: Cleanse
Function of Beauty Coily Hair Shampoo This customizable brand is a winner, and this shampoo is moisturizing and sulfate-free. ($10, Target.com)
11
Hair: Cleanse
Nexxus Sulfate-Free Curl Define Shampoo The formula is enriched with silk protein and marula oil to fight breakage and restore even the most damaged coils. ($12, Target.com)
12
Hair: Deep Cleanse
Briogeo Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfood Mask: This protein-free hair mask is spiked with vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients for your healthiest strands ever. ($36, Sephora.com)
13
Hair: Deep Cleanse
4C Only Too Thicke Deep Conditioner Created specifically for 4C hair, this penetrating treatment conditions the tightest of coils. ($23, 4conly.com)
14
Hair: Deep Cleanse
Aveda Botanical Repair Intensive Strengthening Masque Rich Protect the three layers of hair strands with lipids and hydrating butters. ($59, aveda.com)
15
Hair: Extras
Bread Beauty Supply Bread Puff Say hello to gentle, good-for-hair scrunchies—like this one from Bread. ($16, breadbeautysupply.com)
16
Hair: Extras
Hot Head Deep Conditioning Cap With this eco-friendly flaxseed cap, you simply pop it in the microwave, then place it on your head over your fave product. You can deep-treat anywhere. ($30, thermalhaircare.com)
17
Hair: Treat
Olaplex No. 0 and No. 3 You’re probably already familiar with Olaplex No. 3. But now the brand has released No. 0, a primer to use in conjunction with the classic No. 3; it helps to ready your hair for deeper repair and to bolster the integrity of the strands. This two-part system, designed to be used once a week or more, renews damaged hair. (No. 3 and No. 0, $28 each, olaplex.com)
18
Hair: Treat
Naturally Drenched Rebalance Pre-Conditioner Treatment Packed with almond oil, bamboo extract, papaya and more, this formula helps restore your hair’s pH while also nourishing the scalp. ($36, naturallydrenched.com)
19
Hair: Solve
SheaMoisture Wig & Weave Bonding Glue This formula packs in the good-for-hair ingredients, to lessen breakage and tearing. ($8, drugstores)
20
Hair: Solve
Monpure Clarifying Scalp Scrub By sloughing away dead skin, this scrub helps alleviate symptoms of psoriasis and dandruff. ($86, monpure.com)
21
Hair: Solve
Head & Shoulders Clinical Strength Intensive Itch Relief Scalp Mist An invigorating mist that treats scalp irritation. ($9, drugstores)
22
Hair: Hydrate
Salwa Petersen Chébé du Tchad Hair Cream Chébé powder is famous for encouraging long, healthy hair (as we know from historic hair rituals in Chad). This Chébé- infused cream helps reduce breakage and strengthen strands. ($69, salwa-petersen.com)