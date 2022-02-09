The Best Products For Curly Hair – 2022
By Samantha Callender & Blake Newby ·

Boasting a client list that includes Jennifer Hudson, Laverne Cox and Ciara, our second 2022 Best in Black Hair Hairstylist of the Year winner, Kiyah Wright, approaches hair from a multifaceted angle. “I’m a full- makeover guru,” Wright says. “My vision comes from the total imaging of a woman.” When it comes to keeping textured hair clean, she suggests a shampoo schedule. “If your hair is a kinkier texture, you should shampoo every seven days,” she advises. “If your hair is on the curlier side, I would do a co-wash or shampoo every three to five days and wear it curly.” If a silk-out is desired, be sure to maintain the integrity of the curl. “A thermal heat protectant spray or cream is key,” she says. “If your texture is softer and curlier, round brush- ing your hair is a good start.”

But if textured is how you prefer to wear yours, check out the best products for curly hair from our 2022 Best In Black Hair Awards.

01
GOLD SERIES FROM PANTENE Curl Awakening Spray
available at Walmart $8
02
SALWA PETERSEN Chébé du Tchad
available at Amazon $44
03
THE AFRO HAIR & SKIN CO. Totally Nourishing Hair Butter
available at The Afro Hair & Skin Co. $34
04
SHEAMOISTURE Curl Enhancing Smoothie
available at Target $10
05
THE MANE CHOICE Do It ‘Fro’ The Culture Accomplished Triple Layer Leave-In
available at The Mane Choice $17
06
KÉRASTASE Curl Manifesto Gelée Curl Contour
available at KÉRASTASE $39
07
THE DOUX Mousse Def Texture Foam
available at Target $15
08
BOUCLÈME Curl Cleanser
available at BOUCLÈME $25
09
DARK & LOVELY Blowout Anti Frizz Smoothing Shine Hair Serum with Castor Oil
available at Walmart $7
10
SCÜNCI CURL COLLECTIVE Wavy Jaw Clip
available at Walgreens $4
11
AUGUSTINUS BADER The Scalp Treatment
available at Augustinus Bader $80
12
ALAFFIA Beautiful Curls Curl Defining Gel
$13

