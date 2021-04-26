Everyone In Black Hollywood Got The Glam Memo Tonight—Here Are The Beauty Looks We Loved

No matter the results inside the 2021 Oscars, just about everyone was a winner in the beauty category. From perfect hair, bold makeup, and stylish nails, awards season came to a close with an evening marked by extreme glam — and we’re living for it.
From Angela Bassett who stepped out with a cobalt blue lid to Viola Davis who stole the show with a textured mohawk, then there’s Regina King’s flawless bob and Andra Day who looked like a bronzed goddess—our film faves surely didn’t disappoint.
Behold — some of the most head-turning looks, and the products used to achieve them.
01
Ariana Debose
Makeup artist Carola Gonzalez used drugstore favorite E.L.F. Cosmetics to create Debose’s elegant look.
02
Andra Day
Day wowed with a curled updo crafted by Tony Medina, and a bronzed makeup look executed by Porsche Cooper using La Mer and Chanel Beauty staples.
03
Viola Davis
The dynamic team of Autumn Moultrie and Jamika Wilson glammed up Davis with the help of L’Oréal Paris and Matrix Hair.
04
Zaria Simone
A slick wet back look crafted by Alexander Armand using Maui Moisture products, looked incredible paired with the simple yet glam face by Julia Jovone. The fresh face was thanks to celebrity facialist Iván Pol of The Beauty Sandwich who treated Simone prior to the red carpet with his signature Beauty Sandwich treatment.
05
Rocsi Diaz
Diaz served old Hollywood glam with waterfall waves and sultry, bronze face.
06
Mia Neal
The Oscar winner for Best Makeup And Hairstyling got glam herself for the night with a coifed slick back and golden eye.
07
93rd Annual Academy Awards – Arrivals
Makeup artist D’Andre Michael crafted a striking blue eye for Bassett that was complimented with a chic tucked hairstyle.
08
Kym Whitley
“Natural hairstyles are my style,” hairstylist Angie Perrantes tells ESSENCE of Whitley’s look. “I made a custom wig and styled it using BedHead products for extra definition.”