Everyone In Black Hollywood Got The Glam Memo Tonight—Here Are The Beauty Looks We Loved

Regina King | Photo by Matt Petit_A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

No matter the results inside the 2021 Oscars, just about everyone was a winner in the beauty category. From perfect hair, bold makeup, and stylish nails, awards season came to a close with an evening marked by extreme glam — and we’re living for it.

From Angela Bassett who stepped out with a cobalt blue lid to Viola Davis who stole the show with a textured mohawk, then there’s Regina King’s flawless bob and Andra Day who looked like a bronzed goddess—our film faves surely didn’t disappoint.

Behold — some of the most head-turning looks, and the products used to achieve them.

