Viola Davis Shows How She Preps For Her Latest Film

In the midst of the pandemic,Viola Davis has jumped back into work during this unprecedented time. Yesterday afternoon the “HTGAW” star posted photos of her working out on Instagram and Twitter with the caption, “#WomanKing here I come”

For her latest film, the Academy Award winning actress was announced to star in the Netflix produced production. Based in the 18th and 19th century, the movie is inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the director is behind iconic movies like “Love & Basketball,” “The Secret Life of Bees” and “Beyond the Lights.”

With the initial announcement about the film being released in July, this is the first sneak peak of how Davis is preparing for her next role. There is no official word on the release date on when the film will be out, but these photos of Davis will hold us over. Check them out below.