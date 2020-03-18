20 Black Travel Influencers Who Are Also Beauty Goals
By Shalwah Evans ·

We typically follow and envy Black travel influencers because they trek to far away and sexy places while we sit at our desks watching. And while the backdrop of their photos range from exotic locales such as the pyramids of Giza, the souks of Dubai, the beaches of Bali, and the ruins of Petra, it’s their standout beauty that typically draws my attention.

From their vampy and red lips, to their juicy curls and glistening skin (which I’ve decided is the result of swimming in the oceans, rivers, and seas of the world), they are beauty goals as much as they are travel goals.

Because of all the flying and climate hopping, they take their self-care seriously. And they tend to keep those faces beat, which makes sense since they’re in front of the camera all the time. But even their natural beauty keeps us coming back to double-tap on all their posts.

It’s inspiring to see Black women trotting the globe and sharing their experiences with us. They bring their unique looks to every place they pass through, and they leave an impression whether they know it or not. The current global pandemic has most of them literally grounded right now, so we’re excited to see where they’ll go and how radiant their melanin will be when it’s safer to travel.

Until then, here’s to all the travelers, both widely known and up-and-coming, who make us want to grab our passports and our palettes.

01
Francesca Murray
Instagram/@onegrloneworld
02
Jessica Nabongo
Instagram/@thecatchmeifyoucan
03
Nurse Rhay
Instagram/@dorhaymi
04
Lelo B
Instagram/@mslelob
05
Ariel Rose
Instagram/@im_arielrose
06
Ciara Johnson
Instagram/@hey_ciara
07
Fatoumata
Instagram/@___fatoumata___
08
T. Anderson
Instagram/@teyramichayla
09
Sherice Major
Instagram/@shesomajor
10
Oneika Raymond
Instagram/@oneikatraveller
11
Courtney
Instagram/@_thirty30courtney
12
O. Christine
Instagram/@ochristine
13
Courtney Antoinette
Instagram/@crownedandcultured
14
Fola
Instagram/@fola.shade
15
Ashley Renne
Instagram/@heyashleyrenne
16
Victoria FunkÃ©
17
Ashlee Tuck
Instagram/@willdrinkfortravel
18
Gabby Beckford
Instagram/@packslight
19
Raven Navera
Instagram/@itsravennavera
20
Cynthia Andrew
Instagram/@simplycyn
