20 Black Travel Influencers Who Are Also Beauty Goals

Stock Images/Getty

We typically follow and envy Black travel influencers because they trek to far away and sexy places while we sit at our desks watching. And while the backdrop of their photos range from exotic locales such as the pyramids of Giza, the souks of Dubai, the beaches of Bali, and the ruins of Petra, it’s their standout beauty that typically draws my attention.

From their vampy and red lips, to their juicy curls and glistening skin (which I’ve decided is the result of swimming in the oceans, rivers, and seas of the world), they are beauty goals as much as they are travel goals.

Because of all the flying and climate hopping, they take their self-care seriously. And they tend to keep those faces beat, which makes sense since they’re in front of the camera all the time. But even their natural beauty keeps us coming back to double-tap on all their posts.

It’s inspiring to see Black women trotting the globe and sharing their experiences with us. They bring their unique looks to every place they pass through, and they leave an impression whether they know it or not. The current global pandemic has most of them literally grounded right now, so we’re excited to see where they’ll go and how radiant their melanin will be when it’s safer to travel.

Until then, here’s to all the travelers, both widely known and up-and-coming, who make us want to grab our passports and our palettes.