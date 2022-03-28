Try These 14 Perfumes To Refresh Your Fragrance Wardrobe

Stepping outside, you’ll discover new blossoms on trees, petals pushing up through the ground, birds soaring through the sky, and crisp air scented with the aroma of bright sunshine—all of which indicate the coming of Spring.
Along with the physical characteristics, the season brings with it an undeniable sensation of new beginnings, making it the ideal time to switch out our heavier winter fragrances for something lighter that inspires vacations by the beach, romantic picnics, and evening drives appreciating the twinkling skylines.
If you’re looking to expand your fragrance collection, we’ve curated a selection of 14 new perfumes that are excellent for the spring and summer months. Whether you prefer floral accents or delicious notes of citrus, get ready for spring and summer ahead by embracing some of these aromas—that are sure to turn heads.
01
Kenneth Cole Blush For Her
Allow yourself to be swept away by Blush’s intoxicating scent. The delectable start to a romance begins with top notes of sugared raspberry and creamy tuberose, blossoming with hints of exotic jasmine and pink peony that leave one wanting more. Notes of musk and vanilla emerge as the fragrance settles into the skin, creating a sense of warmth and euphoria.
Photo Courtesy of Kenneth Cole
02
KKW Beauty Opal Drip
Imagine running through a lush green meadow on a dewy morning; this is how Opal Drips smells. Beginning with dewy greens and calming lavender, a peaceful medley of tagete petals wash over your senses, followed by white jasmine and waterlily. Meanwhile, in the background, sugared amber, grounding oakmoss, and a halo of musk emerge.
Photo Courtesy of KKW
03
NEST New York Golden Nectar
When you get a whiff of the Golden Nectar perfume, it’s difficult not to smile. The floral gourmand scent combines the warmth of golden orchid and amber with notes of creamy vanilla and velvety musk to create a seductive sensory symphony.
Photo Courtesy of Nest New York
04
Skylar Clean Beauty Coconut Cove
We may be getting ahead of ourselves, but the Coconut Cove scent prepares you for a luxury vacation. The scent of coconuts mingles with the aroma of a coastal breeze flowing through lush greenery embodies this fresh fragrance. The fragrance is enhanced by jasmine and gardenia blooms, making it extremely soothing.
Photo Courtesy of Skylar Clean Beauty
05
Phlur Phloria
Phloria is the embodiment of the cottage core aesthetic. The white floral fragrance is youthful and modern, with sparkling citrus, gleaming solar jasmine, and warm woods that transport you to a sophisticated paradise.
Photo Courtesy of Phlur
06
Lancôme Idôle Aura
Idôle Aura has the scent of a scenic cross-country road trip: sunny and floral. This fragrance has a delicate scent that is both powerful and intimate, with musk, clean, and glow accord, which is like a luminous aura that radiates femininity.
Photo Courtesy of Lancome
07
Ellis Brooklyn APRÈS
If you are still fantasizing about snowcapped mountain peaks, APRÈS may be for you. This fragrance embraces the freshness of evergreens and enhances it with the richness of bourbon, praline, and vanilla evolving into a boozy-woodsy brew laced with spices and sweetness.
Photo Courtesy of Ellis Brooklyn
08
ELOREA Heaven
On a beautiful day in spring, visit a breathtaking flower garden. The Heaven fragrance exemplifies this experience. This contemporary scent combines floral and fruity notes such as rose, pink pepper, orange, and bergamot with green tea, freesia, and passionfruit for a subtle sweetness that creates a romantic and inviting encounter.
Photo Courtesy of Elorea
09
Narciso Rodriguez Musc Noir Rose For Her
Musc Noir Rose is the ideal scent for a rainy day. Because of its pink peppercorn notes, the amber floral fragrance is a little spicier than the other fragrances mentioned. To create a more profound sense of intimacy, the aroma blooms with a voluptuous bouquet of intense tuberose, the signature heart of music, and a hint of luscious plum.
Photo Courtesy of Narisco Rodriguez
10
AERIN Mediterranean Honeysuckle Mimosa
The Mediterranean Honeysuckle Mimosa is a limited-edition fragrance that will have you fantasizing about cruising the French Riviera. The golden Mimosa, sparkling grapefruit, crisp bergamot, and heady tuberose notes evoke the feeling of a perfect summer day, while delicate rose centifolia adds soft femininity. An uplifting, sensual scent that exudes inner confidence.
Photo Courtesy of Aerin
11
Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid
With the world reopening, it’s time to take center stage. You’ll immediately feel your spirits lift as you spritz Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid, as the flowery perfume fills the air with every step you take. For added sensuality, the fragrance includes ruby orchid and red vanilla bean accords, as well as the fresh scents of peach, floral, and vanilla.
Photo Courtesy of Viktor & Rolf
12
MUGLER Alien Goddess
What better time to channel your inner goddess than right now? The Alien Goddess fragrance features a warm floral scent that combines a divine vanilla base with Indian jasmine beneath a burst of fresh Italian bergamot. Together, these notes create a luscious floral bouquet fit for a deity.
Photo Courtesy of Mugler
13
Béatus Paris Alhambra
With the delightful fragrance of Alhambra, you’ll smell like you’re in a floral garden on a sunny day. The scent starts with white flowers, orange blossom, and neroli, giving the impression of being in the middle of a flowerbed. The scent concludes with a hint of honey (Base Delaire) and fruity raspberry and lychee notes.
Photo Courtesy of Beautus
14
Krigler Extraordinaire Camelia
What do you say about a $600 perfume? To be honest, it’s difficult to put into words. The Extraordinaire Camelia fragrance is a delightful surprise of citrusy scents joined together by two varieties of camellias along with Indian cardamom, pink peppercorn, Chinese tea, cedar, musk, lemon, and vanilla for a delicate result.
Photo Courtesy of Krigler
TOPICS: Fragrance fragrance for her spring scents