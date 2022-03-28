Try These 14 Perfumes To Refresh Your Fragrance Wardrobe

Stepping outside, you’ll discover new blossoms on trees, petals pushing up through the ground, birds soaring through the sky, and crisp air scented with the aroma of bright sunshine—all of which indicate the coming of Spring.

Along with the physical characteristics, the season brings with it an undeniable sensation of new beginnings, making it the ideal time to switch out our heavier winter fragrances for something lighter that inspires vacations by the beach, romantic picnics, and evening drives appreciating the twinkling skylines.

If you’re looking to expand your fragrance collection, we’ve curated a selection of 14 new perfumes that are excellent for the spring and summer months. Whether you prefer floral accents or delicious notes of citrus, get ready for spring and summer ahead by embracing some of these aromas—that are sure to turn heads.