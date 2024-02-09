12 Celebrity Beauty Moments Of The Week

@summerwalker / Instagram

Between the Grammy Awards, NYFW, and the Super Bowl, it’s only right that celebrities are pulling some legendary looks. That said, contrasting last week’s fierce looks, Instagram was chock-full of soft and sexy hair and makeup inspiration this week.

Naomi Campbell and artist Summer Walker leaned in for a flick with matching blunt-cut, black hairstyles, and matte neutral lips. Both muses donned classic nails; Campbell with a squared French tip, while Walker’s were adorned with white bows. Monica took us to #gagcity (we’re not even going to get into it), in pink eyeshadow juxtaposing dark, thick eyeliner. Meanwhile, Lori Harvey and JT went all out with blush, however the City Girl paired hers with sharply smudged eyeliner and hot pink lips.

When it came to hair, Chloe Bailey donned orange-toned body waves for the Grammys, while Serayah– with face mask on– posed with long box braids. Taraji P. Henson was no stranger to a braid either. She preferred a pom-pom-like updo, while Isan Elba made us feel like we were dreaming as we double-tapped her wind-tousled hair. Oh! And we would never forget Justine Skye, who gave ‘60s with bouncy curls perfectly balanced out by a juicy blush and lip.

Below, take a look at 12 beauty looks we couldn’t stop talking about this week.