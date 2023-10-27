12 Glamorous Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Week

Instagram / @kellyrowland

At the end of each week we scroll back down our timeline to find beauty inspiration for our booked and busy weekends. Lucky for us, this week was especially filled with nonstop heat from our favorite celebrities. In case you missed these moments, we’re here to fill you in on all of the graphic bangs, sensual glam, and nail inspo we swiped through. And it’s safe to say the girls were giving these past few days.

For example, rapper Flo Milli stood out with three hair looks: a green “flo-jo” painted, rhinestone-infused bang, a mullet with curls down her back, and pink ombre faux locs. All three were reflective of her alter egos. The bang– which spoke to her “baddest b*tch” side– was a mood Justine Skye, Aoki Lee Simmons, and Cardi B could relate to. For Skye, her purple bang had wispy sex appeal. Meanwhile, Lee created a makeshift one by pulling hair into her face. As for Cardi B? She opted for rhinestone nails– perfect for sweeping her black bang aside.

On the topic of nails, french manis made a special appearance this week. Victoria Monét and Yung Miami posed with a classic tip on neutral nails while rappers Kaliii, Flo Milli, and Belcalis went neutral as well. But bold had a spot on the hands of many of our favs, too. Kelly Rowland went for red claws while Tems a burgundy hue to mirror her dark-toned lip liner and sensual eye makeup. A makeup mood that can easily carry you from fall to winter.

Below, take a look at 12 celebrity beauty moments we hearted in the past five days.

