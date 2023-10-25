Roe Ethridge/Courtesy of Ugg and Telfar

Leave it to Telfar Clemens to come up with a relevant and exceptionally stylish new campaign, right in time for the holidays. Female rap icon Lil’ Kim, beloved actor Morris Chestnut, boxer Mickey Rouke, alternative artist Teezo Touchdown, rapper Yung Miami, and influencer Rolling Ray all star in the latest “Krinkle” holiday campaign for the ongoing Telfar and UGG partnership. The collection’s campaign was shot by Roe Ethridge. The new “Krinkle” collection is made up of an eye-catching textured shearling-lined crinkle patent leather. Telfar and UGG first began launching collaborative pieces in 2020, this drop marks their third year working together.

Colorways to expect from the collection include “Black,” “White,” and “Spicy Pumpkin,” a vibrant orange that embodies the transition from fall to winter. The boots are the classic UGGs with a Telfar twist featuring the latter’s logo embossed into the shoe in both tall and short silhouettes. In the latest range, co-branded Shopping Bags arrive in small with the added depth of shearling around the corners. The “Spicy Pumpkin” carry-all and shoe variations are the only pieces that have a contrast of white shearling against the orange patent leather.

Clemens is seen in the campaign posing whimsically with his co-stars. This campaign just personifies the pieces with Clemen’s approach to his sartorial designs. It’s iconic, it’s sexy, and it’s always going to be for everyone, according to Telfar’s ethos. Get yours while you can.

Ahead of September’s New York Fashion Week, Clemens won the Best Campaign Of The Year award at ESSENCE’s Best In Black Fashion Awards.

The UGG and Telfar “Krinkle” collection will be available to shop on November 2 at 12 p.m. EST on telfar.net. Take a look at the campaign below.

Roe Ethridge/Courtesy of Ugg and Telfar

Roe Ethridge/Courtesy of Ugg and Telfar