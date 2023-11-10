10 Must-See Celeb Beauty Looks From The Week

@swarovski / Instagram

From Monday to Friday, our favorite celebrities took no days off when it came to the hair, nails, and makeup game. As we update our mood boards at the end of each week, another opportunity to add to our Instagram saves is back once again. Specifically, everything from bleached and pin-thin brows, to black lip liner and elegant updos made their way to the top of our feed– reminding us that playful beauty is never not in.

For Doechii, she’s mastered the craft of full beats with an alternative touch: knife-thin brows, electric green shadow, and statement lip liner. Meanwhile, Ari Lennox and Megan Thee Stallion both agreed on black lip liner– Lennox with a neutral fill and Meg with a sparkly bronze. As for Justine Skye and Coco Jones went for a seamless lip to draw attention to their eye makeup instead. Baby Tate went blonde: bleached brows and thick, hair, complemented by white-colored shadow and rhinestones to match.

Braided updos were definitely popular this week, too. Teyana Taylor had hers in three asymmetrical buns and Janet Jackson tied up two. But experimental hairstyles– like Meg’s tiered look– contrasted long, buss down wigs– like Model Abény Nhial. And speaking of experimenting, Tracee Ellis Ross also showed up in a light pink bob for fun– so cute! This vibe continued on thanks to Doechii’s brown star-stenciled hair and Baby Tate’s playful duck bill nails. All leading us to ask: when’s the last time you tried something new?

Below, take a look at 10 must-see beauty looks you may have missed this week.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Czb0KydOHVt/?igshid=YjVjNjZkNmFjNg%3D%3D

https://www.instagram.com/p/Czc94YYrWsP/?igshid=YjVjNjZkNmFjNg%3D%3D

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzW760xSa0Q/?igshid=YjVjNjZkNmFjNg%3D%3D

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzUj3gWMUo0/?igshid=YjVjNjZkNmFjNg%3D%3D

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzPlgjyPutG/?igshid=Znd6Y214MWpkNmJ6

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzUDdK_RB2s/?igshid=ajVkZGJhcWFzYnEy

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzUfrMgS_KJ/?igshid=MXV1Zm5ubXRmcnl2MQ%3D%3D

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzXFtStuw37/?igshid=bDRsbG5oYjZzaXRs

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzcFba6J-Sm/?img_index=1