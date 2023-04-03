How Ultra Thin Brows Took Over Beauty

Photo: Getty

What new style could you really do with your eyebrows?

It feels as if we have done everything at least once: laminated, bleached, natural, shaped, and for some of us, even shaved. And of the shortest hair on our face next to eyelashes, the pair above our eyes are an important ingredient to the overall appearance of our face. Some trends require high (and committed) maintenance, like scheduling a threading, waxing, or tweezing appointment every other week, for a daily maintenance routine during your skincare and makeup routine.

As someone who has quite literally tried it all, there comes a time to choose an everyday brow you can always maintain during the trends with even the most allure. But pin-thin eyebrows are not one of them.

Not an easy look to pull off, so the trend may not fit the everyday look. But it does fit a few, as ultra-fine brows have been a recognizable style for Doja Cat, who details them with stylistic micro-drawings.

If you are committed to the trend a good quality pair of tweezers or an extra wax appointment could do the trick, but not without a crucial tip: once your eyebrows are plucked away, they will be difficult to grow back. Avoid an over-arched eyebrow by following the shape of your natural brow to personalize the trend to your face for the best results.

You don’t have to go mega-thin, either. The look must be well-shaped in width and length, to compliment the bone structure. And if you’re feeling rash or risky, you could even bleach and dye your new pin-thin brows for a multi-trend look (but with even more maintenance).

We’ve seen the pin-thin trend at the Tia Adeola AW23 show, but just like you–most models probably didn’t want to pluck or shave their brows. To recreate the show’s beauty with no commitment at all, glue your brows down and let it dry, then blend them away with concealer and powder color matched to your face. Just draw them back on however you’d like and there you have it–new brows!