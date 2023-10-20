10 Standout Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Week

We can count on celebrity beauty moments to give us a jolt of inspiration throughout our busy weeks. This past Monday through Friday was of course speckled with gems, too. Think: fierce makeup and voluminous hair looks. At the top of our timeline was Ming Lee Simmons with a natural highlight, blushed cheeks, and glossed lips. To bring it all together was her powder blue lids that sat beneath lightly shaded eyebrows.

And speaking of brows, Teyana Taylor’s were full, which perfectly matched her thick lashes. In contrast, Jodie Turner-Smith brought supermodel glam with bold eyeliner and juicy red lips for the Balmain fashion show. Other celebs were on the move, too. Aoki Lee Simmons, for one, was in the back seat, on her way to a Pat McGrath dinner, with her luscious curls. Meanwhile, Kerry Washington took a risk posing on a rainy London bridge with her gorgeous silk press. Additionally, Washington wasn’t the only one on a Euro trip, as Justine Skye was found in front of the Eiffel Tower with silky, pulled back strands and dewy makeup. Then there was Serayah who sat pretty at Issa Rae’s Prosecco launch with neutral makeup and glossy lips. All sure to give you a dose of motivation for your next on-the-go look.

Below, see 10 celebrity beauty moments that we thumbed through on our timelines this past week.