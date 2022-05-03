Wendy Williams Talks About Her Return To Television After The 2022 Met Gala

Photo by: Angela Weiss

Wendy Williams celebrated at an afterparty at The Standard Hotel following the 2022 Met Gala and looked to be back in good spirits.

The talk show icon was seen with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked, and she spoke briefly about a return to daytime television, according to a report by TMZ. This news comes just a few weeks after Williams told Good Morning America about her plan to take back the reins of her long running The Wendy Williams Show.

“I’m going to be back on the Wendy Show,” Williams said on GMA. “Bigger and brighter than ever.”

According to Page Six, Williams, 57, donned a vibrant dress along with a multi-colored pair of Nike’s Air Max 90s. During the afterparty, Lee shared a video on Instagram, expressing his excitement over being able to attend the event with the polarizing entertainment legend.

“Came to New York for the Met Gala, but I wasn’t gonna come outside without the sexiest date in New York City,” Lee said in the IG video.

In recent years, Willams has experienced her fair share of adversity. Due to her struggles with health, she had to step away from her show for an extended period. During her absence, many guest hosts stood in for Williams, including her eventual replacement, Sherri Shepherd. Along with these issues, the talk show magnate has been in the middle of an ongoing legal battle with her bank.

Williams’ recent string of public appearances has been a sign that she may be in better health, and that a return to television could be in her future.

“She’s ready to get back to work,” an unnamed source said in the Page Six report. “When you hear her talk – anyone who’s known her for years, knows they’re getting a Wendy who’s ready to work. She’s in really good shape.”