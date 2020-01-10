Prince To Receive All-Star Grammys Tribute Featuring Alicia Keys, John Legend & Usher

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Grammys will be honoring Prince with an all-star tribute concert in celebration of one of the greatest and most influential musicians of our time.

The likes of Alicia Keys, John Legend, Usher, H.E.R., Common, Earth, Wind & Fire and many will perform during Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince on January 28 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The night will also feature a historic joint performance by several of Prince’s most celebrated musical friends and collaborators, including his Grammy Award-winning band The Revolution, past Grammy nominee Sheila E.—who, alongside Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, is a co-musical director of the special—and the Prince-formed funk band, Morris Day And The Time.

Although it will take place just two days after the 62nd Grammy Awards, the live-show tribute won’t air until a yet to be announced date in 2020 on CBS.

“Prince. The Purple One. His Royal Badness—regardless of how you identify him, he is indisputably one of the greatest musical virtuosos of all time,” Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. “With his subversive attitude and commanding nature, he straddled musical genres and created electrifying music that was bursting with character. He continues to serve as an inspirational icon for artists and fans worldwide, and we are so honored to pay tribute to his legacy at this year’s post-GRAMMYs special.”

Prince was found dead in his home on April 21, 2016. After suffering a hip injury years ago, friends said the musician, who shied away from alcohol and recreational drugs, lived in constant pain and turned to painkillers to find relief. After his death, investigators found “a sizable amount” of unprescribed pills in Prince’s home, which contributed to his accidental overdose

Tickets for the tribute concert are on sale now.



