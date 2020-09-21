Ron And Jasmine Cephas Jones Become First Father-Daughter Duo To Win Emmys In The Same Year

Jasmine Cephas Jones and her father, Ron Cephas Jones, made Emmys history Sunday when they each took home Primetime Emmy Awards. They are the first father and daughter to ever receive Emmys in the same year.

Ron won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his touching portrayal of William Hill, Sterling K. Brown’s onscreen father, on NBC’s This Is Us. It was his fourth Emmys nomination and second winning, taking home the trophy in the same category for the same role in 2018.

Jasmine won Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for her role as Tyisha in the Quibi drama, #FreeRayshawn.

Ron expressed his pride about his daughter’s accomplishment in the virtual Emmys press room.

“As a parent that’s the most fulfilling that I could ever feel at the moment,” he said, according to Deadline. “Winning another Emmy is the icing on the cake, but to see my daughter progress and move into this place where she’s earned an Emmy is beyond words and I tear up every time I think about it to be honest with you. To see my daughter become healthy and happy, that’s a parent’s dream.”

Jasmine shared her thoughts on their joint accomplishment on Instagram. “Legacy…. what is a Legacy? First time in History and Herstory, Wow,” she wrote.

Congratulations Ron and Jasmine!