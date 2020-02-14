A Must-See Celebration: Watch The Entire ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Last week, ESSENCE celebrated the achievements of Black women in entertainment with the 13th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

The 2020 honorees included Niecy Nash, Captain Marvel‘s Lashana Lynch, Queen & Slim director Melina Matsoukas, and Pose‘s MJ Rodriguez, Angelica Ross, Hailie Sahar, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, and Janet Mock.

Hosted by musician and actress Eve, the event was filled with amazing Black women who are shaking up the entertainment industry.

ESSENCE also shared a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to pull off the annual event with two episodes of Inside ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards.

Check out the video above and go inside the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards.