Danielle Deadwyler Gives Pro Tips To Surviving Hollywood As A Black Actress During Black Women In Hollywood Speech

Critically acclaimed actress and star of one of 2022’s most beloved historical films, Till, Danielle Deadwyler has made her mark in Hollywood in just a few short years. While accepting her ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood honor, that actress wanted to impart some advice for her fellow young actresses who may need a little help navigating the Hollywood Shuffle as awards season roars on.

Taking the podium after some kind introductory words from Till director Chinonye Chukwu, the actress took the stage donning a stunning menswear-inspired look with a ruffled collar.

“Coming from the southern space where sometimes actors aren’t necessarily loudly supported in a certain kind of way, which we’ve we’ve talked about thoroughly in various forms of media, you don’t know how to navigate these spaces,” said the Atlanta-bred actress, shouting out fellow Atlantan Gail Bean.

“So I’m dedicating this time to some notes that I wrote, entitled ‘Notes on Coming into Multiple Literacies for the Multiliterate Black Woman” or ‘A Survivor’s Guide to the Hellish Hazing of Awards Season when the Hunger for Dry Chicken is Enuff,'” she said, to raucous applause.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Danielle Deadwyler attends the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

“Number one: Envision home, perpetually,” Deadwyler instructed. “Give thanks to all of your six senses constructed for them. It is the real ‘present’ in being present that folks always like to say.”

“Number two: read…everybody. Read everyone. I’m talking about ingesting Cicely Tyson’s memoir, re-engaging Toni’s Sula, being erupted by Margo Jefferson’s Constructing a Nervous System. Touch again the mission of the Combahee River Collective, gag anyone on Quantum Listening by Pauline Oliveros which is listening to more than one reality simultaneously – because you’ll need it.”

“Number three: Watch. Suki With the Good Coochie repeatedly iterates, ‘what’s an obstacle? What’s an obstacle?'” the actress said, eliciting laughter from the entire room. “Because you’re going to need that scripture too.”

