Emotions Are High As Kevin Hart Accepts Mark Twain Prize: A Night Of Tributes And Triumph

Kennedy Center

Kevin Hart lives up to his name, brimming with heart, ambition, work ethic, and the drive to see his dreams through to fruition. Regardless of whether his humor resonates with you, his impact remains undeniable. He holds the record for opening 11 films at number one at the box office and has grossed over $4.23 billion in global revenue. Surrounded by a constellation of notable celebrities, artists, and musicians who hold him dear, many of them gathered to shower him with accolades as he graced the stage of the Kennedy Center’s 2,465-seat concert hall this past Sunday night.

This year commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, regarded as the highest honor in comedy. Previous recipients include visionaries such as Richard Pryor, Whoopi Goldberg, Eddie Murphy, and Dave Chapelle with Hart being the fifth Black man to receive this distinction.

Hart embodies versatility beyond the realm of comedy, donning multiple hats as an actor, producer, director, restaurateur, and businessman. He emphasizes “The biggest and best way for me to balance [my passions] is by embracing the idea of a team. It’s not a Kevin Hart thing. It’s a ‘we’ thing,” Hart tells ESSENCE. “I’ve invested in great personnel, and the best way to get the best out of them is to let them do what they came to do by trying to prevent or stop along the way. Ultimately, I [don’t] want to get in the way of the success of the entity or entities that they’re working on behalf of so I try my best to embrace those that come.”

Nelly and Robin Thicke take the stage during the awards show.

With Adam Blackstone at the helm of music direction and a full Black band gracing the stage, the show kicked off with Robin Thicke in a dazzling white suit and Nelly sporting his signature all-black ensemble, performing the 2002 hit “Hot In Herre” amidst bursts of fire reminiscent of Hart’s special “Let Me Explain.” Jerry Seinfeld added to the ambiance with his signature humor, joking, “The triumph of tonight is that we found something Kevin Hart doesn’t already have: the Mark Twain Award.”

The red carpet buzzed with appearances from Nefetari Spencer, George Wallace, social media influencer Jordan Howlett, and many more as they made their way to the main stage.

Prior to the show, confidant and godfather to Hart’s daughter, Na’im Lynn, shared with ESSENCE, “Kevin leads by example,” his voice echoing with sincerity. “He leads by voice and tells us things sometimes that we don’t always agree with, but I always consider the things that he says. Anyone who gives you advice in life, you are supposed to take a little bit of it and bring your voice and thoughts, and that’s what I have been able to do with my career.”

J.B. Smoove speaks at the Mark Twain Awards

The evening unfolded with witty anecdotes from his colleagues, Chelsea Handler, and Regina Hall, the latter of whom affectionately referred to him as her “work husband.” Chris Rock, Nick Cannon, Tiffany Haddish, and musical performers such as Dave Burd, aka “Lil Dicky,” and Jimmy Fallon, engaged in good-natured roasting, while heartfelt tributes poured in from his longtime touring companions, The Plastic Cup Boyz, and Keith Robinson, whom Hart regards as family.

Longtime friend and colleague J.B. Smoove also expressed his admiration for Kevin as he received the prestigious award. “Oh, he’s an amazing man. I think Kevin does a great job. Being a young comic to where he is now, picking up pieces, learning from people and never being afraid to ask questions,” Smoove says. “I love him, but when he started, he was a little pest. However, he got all the knowledge he needed from everybody. He got his reps on stages. He’s a tough man, who has endured a lot of loss in his family so all that is what the makeup of a comedian is. We are built by our experiences, by things we hear about things we do.”

As the night drew to a close, comedian Dave Chapelle delivered an emotional tribute, stating, “Kevin, you inspire me to dream bigger and remind me why I love this craft. Your mastery of comedy is unparalleled, and you are truly one of the greatest of all time. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Upon accepting the award, Hart expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to his journey, including his teams, audience, and family. He acknowledged the experiences that shaped him and emphasized the importance of holding onto one’s dreams. Turning to his children with tears streaming down his face, he declared, “I live and breathe for you.”

The evening was a nod to the empire Hart has built through his entrepreneurial ventures, production endeavors, investments, and more. It was a moment of acknowledgement for his unwavering commitment to his aspirations and his unparalleled ability to spread joy through his work, reminding us all of the power of laughter.

The two-hour show is set to premiere on Netflix on May 11.