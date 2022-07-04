Photo by: Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

The opening night of the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture was filled with lessons about life, love, and of course – lots of laughter.

Kevin Hart and the Plastic Cup Boyz hit the stage at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans for the first American stop of the Reality Check Tour’s second leg. Each comedian had his own unique perspective and provided hilarious context to what many would consider serious topics.

Hosted by writer, actor and comedian Joey Wells, this entertainment veteran kicked the night off with jokes about the pros and cons that come with age, along with some funny stories about his past experiences doing stand-up. Following his opening set, he introduced Spank Horton to a jam-packed arena in the Crescent City. A fan favorite, Horton discussed divorce, getting back on the dating scene, and his love/hate relationship with alcohol.

After Horton finished his act, Wells then brought out another fellow Plastic Cup Boy Na’im Lynn. The 44-year-old had the crowd roaring with his discussions about family life, raising a young daughter, and closing with the current state of affairs in the United States.

In what was a highly anticipated return to New Orleans, Wells then brought out the headliner, Kevin Hart. Hart came out to a standing ovation and hit the audience with knee-slapping jokes for his hour-long set. He told stories about his experiences with his father, dealing with fame, and so much more. He closed the show with a heartfelt message to the audience, further solidifying his star power as a comic.

Thursday night was definitely a success, and it is only the beginning of what was an exciting weekend. We hope you made some amazing memories at this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture.