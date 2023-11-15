Keke Palmer Named As Host Of 2023 Soul Train Awards

Photo Credit: Delvin Adams

Today, BET announced Emmy Award-winning actress, musical artist, producer, and entrepreneur Keke Palmer as the host of the 2023 Soul Train Awards.

In addition to the Nope star’s hosting duties, this year’s ceremony will include performances from BJ The Chicago Kid, Coco Jones, Danté Bowe, Fridayy, Muni Long, SWV, and Palmer herself. Taping in Los Angeles, CA, the show reimagines the traditional award show ceremony as an intimate, unforgettable night celebrating the best in soul music and the iconic legacy brand.

“Keke Palmer is a globally recognized multihyphenate talent who embodies confidence and positivity and is one of the most engaging and lovable personalities working in entertainment today. We can’t wait to have her host the Soul Train Awards house party,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “BET gave Keke her first talk show, where she made history as the youngest talk show host in television, and today we are honored to have her back on the ‘Soul Train Awards’ stage. As always, expect our star-studded slate of soulful artists and can’t-miss moments to illuminate your screens for a night dedicated to soul music.”

Summer Walker, SZA, and Usher lead the 2023 Soul Train Award nominations with nine nods, marking a historic three-way tie.

Orlando will oversee and executive produce the annual show for BET alongside Jamal Noisette, VP, Specials & Music Programming. Jesse Collins will also serve as Executive Producer with Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon.

Soul Train Awards 2023 premieres Sunday, November 26 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her.