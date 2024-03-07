How You Can Watch ESSENCE Hollywood House

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: (L-R) Danielle Cadet, VP of Content and Executive Editor at ESSENCE, Yara Shahidi, Halle Bailey, and Teyonah Parris speak on stage at 2023 ESSENCE Hollywood House at Goya Studios on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

With the anticipation building for the fifth annual ESSENCE Hollywood House on March 8 at 322 La Cienega Place, eager fans and entertainment enthusiasts are grappling with the reality of sold-out tickets and a growing waitlist. However, fret not, as ESSENCE has unveiled a virtual option for those unable to secure a seat at the exclusive event.

For those who couldn’t snag an in-person ticket to Hollywood House, the good news is that ESSENCE.com will be live-streaming the entire event, allowing enthusiasts to virtually participate in the festivities. This virtual experience ensures that no one misses out on the insights, inspiration, and glamour that the ESSENCE Hollywood House promises to deliver. So, mark your calendars and get ready to immerse yourself in the magic of Hollywood from the comfort of your own screen.

Hosted by the talented Skye Townsend of A Black Lady Sketch Show, the 2024 ESSENCE Hollywood House promises a day brimming with impactful programming, speed mentoring sessions, and hands-on learning opportunities. Attendees will have the chance to engage in a variety of activities, from free mini-makeovers and headshot sessions to 30-second elevator pitches, fireside chats, and enlightening panel discussions.

The star-studded lineup includes a mix of industry veterans and rising stars, both in front of and behind the camera. Notable personalities set to grace the event include STARZ BMF leading actor and All American star Da’Vinchi, Warner Bros. The Color Purple actress Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Nigerian actress, producer & host Osas Ighodaro, NAACP Image Award and BAFTA Award winner actress Laya DeLeon Hayes, former ESSENCE Editor & Author Mikki Taylor, celebrated costume designer Tanja Caldwell, Emmy-nominated costume designer Dominique Dawson, and more. The roster also features industry influencers such as producer Datari Turner, Springhill Executive in Charge of Production Cherisse McKenzie, and co-producer of Netflix Animation (film) Olivia (Morris) Bernardez.

The live stream will kick off at 10:30 AM PT/1:30 PM ET and can be accessed on ESSENCE.com, X, Facebook, and YouTube.