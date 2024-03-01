ESSENCE Hollywood House Returns For Its Fifth Annual Event. Here's Who You Can Expect.

The fifth annual ESSENCE Hollywood House is set to return to Los Angeles on Friday, March 8, at 322 La Cienega Place. The event promises an impactful day of programming, speed mentoring, and hands-on learning for aspiring filmmakers, actors, and entertainment enthusiasts.

Hosted by the talented actress Skye Townsend, known for her role in A Black Lady Sketch Show, this year’s Hollywood House is designed to equip the community with the tools and resources needed to tackle some of the entertainment industry’s most significant challenges. Attendees will have a plethora of opportunities to engage, including a free mini-makeover and headshot session, a 30-second elevator pitch booth, fireside chats, panel discussions, and more.

Da”Vinchi from Star ‘BMF’ and CW’s ‘All American’ will be at ESSENCE Hollywood House

Just announced on today, the 2024 ESSENCE Hollywood House boasts a star-studded lineup of talent, both in front of and behind the camera. The featured guests include STARZ BMF leading actor and All American star Da’Vinchi, Warner Bros. The Color Purple actress Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, and Former ESSENCE Editor and Author Mikki Taylor.

Warner Bros. The Color Purple actress Phylicia Pearl Mpasi will be at ESSENCE Hollywood House

ESSENCE Hollywood House is set to provide a unique opportunity for guests to glean valuable insights from industry leaders representing diverse backgrounds. Notable figures such as Osas Ighodaro, a multifaceted Nigerian actress, producer, and host, along with the esteemed Laya DeLeon Hayes, recognized for winning both the NAACP Image Award and BAFTA Award, will share their experiences, inspiring the next generation of talent.

Former ESSENCE Editor & Author Mikki Taylor will be at ESSENCE Hollywood House

The event will also feature experts like Tanja Caldwell, a celebrated costume designer and wardrobe specialist, Dominique Dawson, an Emmy-nominated costume designer, and influential personalities including Datari Turner, a versatile Producer, Executive Producer, and Writer, Cherisse McKenzie, the Executive in Charge of Production at Springhill, and Olivia (Morris) Bernardez, a Co-producer for Netflix Animation. And more to come!

For those unable to attend in person, ESSENCE.com, X, Facebook, and YouTube will be streaming the festivities live starting at 10:30 AM PT/1:30 PM ET.