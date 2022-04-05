ESSENCE Earns 2022 Webby Award Nomination

Today, the nominations for the 2022 Webby Awards were announced, with ESSENCE earning a nod in the yearly event celebrating the best in class for the production of different forms of internet content.

ESSENCE was nominated in the Social category for Best in Diversity & Inclusion, alongside Impact, ABCQueer, The Washington Post’s The Lily on Social, and Dope Black Women. Since its inception, ESSENCE has continued to deliver diverse storytelling and engaging original content, serving as the top source for African American-related news and entertainment.

Widely known as “The Internet’s Highest Honor,” the Webby Awards honors excellence in several categories including Websites and Mobile Sites, Video, Advertising, Media & PR, Social, Apps and Software, Games, Podcasts, and Virtual & Remote.

All nominees are eligible to win the two top awards – the Webby Award, selected by members of the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, and the Webby People’s Voice Award, voted by the fans. You can vote at vote.webbyawards.com, beginning now through April 21, at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Presented by the IADAS, the winners of the 26th Annual Webby Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 26. The in-person ceremony will be held on May 16 at New York City’s Cipriani Wall Street, set to kick off at 7pm EST, with streaming available at WebbyAwards.com.