ESSENCE Secures Its Second Webby Nomination

Karl Ferguson, Jr.

Earlier this week, the curators behind the “the leading international award honoring excellence on the Internet,” announced its nominees for the 2020 Webby Awards. ESSENCE Podcast Network has secured a nomination for best individual episode for Yes, Girl! podcast, hosted by Cori Murray and Charli Penn, and an honorable mention honoree for The Color Files, hosted by Julee Wilson.

This is the second Webby recognition for Yes, Girl! In 2019, they were nominated for best interview/talk show in the podcast category. For 2020, Yes, Girl! is competing in the podcast/features category for best individual episode; the other nominees are The Moth’s Occasional Magic (The Moth), The Drop Out: Episode 5—The Downfall (ABC News), Overheard at National Geographic: The Harem Conspiracy (National Geographic) and The Chernobyl Podcast (HBO). (Ahem, voting for the People’s Voice Awards Ends Thursday, May 7.)

“Yes, Girl! and The Color Files are the only shows hosted, created, produced, and operated by Black women, in both categories,” says Tiffany Ashitey, executive producer, ESSENCE Podcast Network.

Guest Alicia Keys with Yes, Girl! hosts Charli Penn (left) and Cori Murray (right).

“This honor reinforces the power of #BlackGirlMagic and strengthens the importance of why Black women should be seen and heard…in every space,” said Ashitey.

Guests Issa Rae and Regina Hall on Yes, Girl! podcast

For the 2020 Webbys, ESSENCE isn’t the only Black Excellence being recognized. Other nominees include:

Donald Glover for Adidas Originals “Donald Glover Presents” (Mamag Studios) Nominations: Best Video Campaign; Video – Branded Content – Comedy; and Video – Branded Entertainment — Fashion & Lifestyle

Idris Elba for Make It with Idris Elba (Squarespace) Nominations: Video – Branded Entertainment – Comedy and Video – Branded Entertainment – Copywriting

Will Smith for Lyft – Giving Strangers A Lyft in Miami ft. Will Smith (Tool) Nomination: Video – Branded Entertainment – Comedy

Will Smith for Behind the Scenes of Aladdin Crosswalk the Musical w/ Will Smith (CBS) Nomination: Video – General Video – Variety

Roxane Gay & Tressie McMillan (hosts) of Hear to Slay Podcast (Luminary) Nominations: Podcasts – General Series – Diversity & Inclusion and Podcasts – General Series – Interview/Talk Show

Trevor Noah for The Trevor Noah Podcast (Luminary) Nominations: Podcasts – General Series – News & Politics; The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Trump’s Best Words 2019 (Viacom) Video – General Video – Comedy: Shortform; The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Twitter (Viacom) Social – General Social – Humor; and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Between The Scenes (Viacom) Video – Video Series – Video Series & Channels

Pyer Moss for Pyer Moss Presents Seven Mothers / a film by Director X (m ssing p eces) Nomination: Video – Branded Entertainment — Fashion & Lifestyle

DeRay Mckesson (host) for Pod Save the People (Crooked Media) Nomination: Podcasts – General Series – Diversity & Inclusion

Getty Images

A$AP Rocky for A$Ap Rocky “The Kids Turned Out Fine” (Happy Place) Nomination: Video – General Video – Art & Experimental

Black Ink Crew for Black Ink Crew Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle (VH1) Nomination: Video – General Video – Reality

According to its press releases, The Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from 50 states and 70 countries worldwide; fewer than 10% were selected as Nominees.

Voting for the People’s Voice Awards Ends Thursday, May 7. Winners for The 24th Annual Webby Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.