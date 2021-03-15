See Every Black Winner From The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards took place today honoring musicians, producers, singers and rappers for their contribution to the music industry throughout the past year. Performances at the ceremony which took place in Los Angeles included Bad Bunny, Cardi B, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, Roddy Rich and first-time Grammy award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Of course, everyone who attends the Grammy Awards wants to go home with a golden gramophone, but only a few are so lucky. See below for the full list of Black winners at this year’s event. Check out the list of Black winners at the Pre-Show here.