Blue Ivy, Megan Thee Stallion and Burna Boy Among 2021 GRAMMY Awards Pre-Show Winners

Hosted by three-time GRAMMY award-winning artist Jhené Aiko, this year’s Premiere Ceremony will be looking a little different as the 2021 award show season still adjusts to the rules and regulations of COVID-19. The event kicked off with a virtual tribute to the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye’s classic track “Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology)”. Performances included Burna Boy, Poppy, Lido Pimienta, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes and Igor Levit.

UNSPECIFIED: In this screengrab released on March 14, host Jhené Aiko speaks onstage for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

See below for every Black winner this evening at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony! The ceremony is currently streaming live internationally on Grammy.com and Facebook Live.