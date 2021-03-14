Blue Ivy, Megan Thee Stallion and Burna Boy Among 2021 GRAMMY Awards Pre-Show Winners

Hosted by three-time GRAMMY award-winning artist Jhené Aiko, this year’s Premiere Ceremony will be looking a little different as the 2021 award show season still adjusts to the rules and regulations of COVID-19. The event kicked off with a virtual tribute to the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye’s classic track “Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology)”. Performances included Burna Boy, Poppy, Lido Pimienta, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes and Igor Levit.
See below for every Black winner this evening at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony! The ceremony is currently streaming live internationally on Grammy.com and Facebook Live.
Kaytranada
Kaytranada was awarded with Best Dance Recording and Best Dance/Electronica Album
Beyonce, Blu Ivy and WizKid
Beyonce, Blue Ivy and WizKid won the award for “Best Music Video” for “Brown Skin Girl.”
Jonathan McReynolds
McReynolds was awarded for Best Gospel Performance/Song for “Movie’ On” with Mali Music.
Kanye West
Kanye West was awarded for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for ‘Jesus Is King’
PJ Morton
PJ Morton was awarded for Best Gospel Album for ‘Gospel According to PJ’
Fisk Jubilee Singers
The Fisk Jubilee Singers were awarded with Best Roots Gospel Album for Celebrating Fisk!
Porgy and Bess
Burna Boy
Burna Boy won a Grammy for Best Global Music for ‘Twice As Tall.’
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish won Best Comedy Album
Fantastic Negrito
Fantastic Negrito was awarded with Best Contemporary Blues Album for ‘Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?’
Bobby Rush
Bobby Rush won Best Traditional Blues Album for ‘Rawer Than Raw’
H.E.R.
H.E.R., born Gabi Wilson, was awarded with the Songwriters’ Award for “Better Than I Imagined” by her and Robert Glasper.
John Legend
John Legend was awarded with Best R&B Album for ‘Bigger Love’
Thundercat
Thundercat won Best Progressive R&B Album for ‘It Is What It Is’
Nas
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion was awarded for Best Rap Performance for “Savage (Remix)” with Beyonce.
Ice T
Ice T walked away with Best Metal Performance for thrash-rap group Body Count’s “Bum Rush”
Brittany Howard
Howard scored Best Rock Song for “Stay High”
Ledisi
Ledisi was awarded Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Anything For You,” making this her first Grammy out of 13 nominations.