Everything You Need to Know About The 2021 Golden Globes

Kicking off the 2021 award season, the 78th Annual Golden Globes will air this Sunday, February 28th, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. The ceremony will be hosted by the dynamic duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who will be returning to their hosting duties for the fourth time. (They hosted in 2013, 2014, and 2015 to much fanfare.)

Due to COVID pandemic precautions, the show will look a bit different this year with the hosts, presenters, and honorees making appearances from various locations. From the available streaming services to the pre-game festivities, we have all of the details you need to know about Sunday’s big night.

The Pre-Show

NBC has their Golden Globes Pre-Show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST. Actresses Jane Lynch and Susan Kelechi Watson will serve as hosts and will reportedly have virtual interviews with nominees. E! will also air their annual “Countdown to Live From E! at the Golden Globes” at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST.

How to Watch

NBC serves as the official cable network for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, but the ceremony will also be available to stream on Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Youtube TV, and AT&T TV. The show will also be available Monday for streaming on NBC’s Peacock service.

The format

The show’s hosts, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will make their appearances on separate stages virtually. Fey will be co-hosting the show from the Rockefeller Center Rainbow Room in New York City and Poehler will host live from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The presenters, nominees and winners will be a hybrid of in-person and mostly virtual appearances from their respective spaces.

The Presenters

Presenters of this year’s Golden Globe Awards include Kenan Thompson, Sterling K. Brown, Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson, Cynthia Erivo, and more. Satchel and Jackson Lee, children of filmmaker and Golden Globe nominee, Spike Lee, will have roles as this year’s Golden Globe ambassadors.

The Nominees

This year’s nominees include Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman for Best Performance for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Regina King for Best Director for One Night in Miami, and Daniel Kaluuya for Best Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah. Check out the rest of the Black nominees we’re rooting for here.

The Honorary Awards

Alongside the categories already announced, the 2021 Golden Globes will also present honorary awards during the star-studded night. Actress Jane Fonda will be presented with the Cecil B. deMille Award for outstanding contributions. TV writer and producer Norman Lear will receive the Carol Burnett Award, which honors contributions to television. Lear is the creator behind countless TV comedies including Sandford and Son, The Jeffersons, and Good Times.