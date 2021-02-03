See Every Black Nominee For 2021’s Golden Globe Awards

COVID-19 may have thrown a wrench in the entertainment industry, but award show season must still go on.
For the first time in Golden Globe history, the award show will air from both coasts – New York and Los Angeles – on Sunday, February 28 at 8 PM EST on NBC. Previous Golden Globe award-recipients Taraji P. Henson and Sarah Jessica Parker officially announced the nominations on NBC News’ “Today” for categories including Best Motion Picture, Best Television Series and Best Performance by an Actor/Actress.
Not only is this the first-ever bicoastal telecast, but Regina King is making waves of her own by receiving a well-deserved nod in the direction category for One Night In Miami. The If Beale Street Could Talk actress is the second Black woman in history to be nominated, following Ava DuVernay for her work on Selma in 2014. We should mention that both Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman received Best Performance nominations for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which was unfortunately the Black Panther star’s last project before his passing last year.
Our favorite R&B songstress H.E.R. has also been nominated for her first Golden Globe for best original song, “Fight For You,” which is featured in Judas and the Black Messiah. And the record-breaking Pixar film Soul starring Jamie Foxx got a nod for Best Animated Motion Picture. We love to see it!
Check out the full list below of every Black nominee for this year’s Golden Globe Awards
01
Viola Davis
Viola Davis earned a Golden Globe nomination for best performance by an actress in a drama motion picture for her leading role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
02
Andra Day
Andra Day earned a Golden Globe nomination for best performance by an actress in a drama motion picture for her starring role in The United States v. Billie Holiday. She has also been nominated for best original song featured in a motion picture with “Tigress & Tweed,” which was featured in the film and performed alongside Raphael Saadiq.
03
Chadwick Boseman
The late 42 actor received a posthumous nomination in the best performance by an actor in a motion drama picture for his role as Leevee in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
04
Jamie Foxx
Pixar’s Soul, starring Jamie Foxx, received a nomination for best animated motion picture.
05
Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya got a nod for best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for his work in Judas and the Black Messiah.
06
Leslie Odom Jr.
Likewise, in the same category Leslie Odom, Jr. was nominated for his role in One Night In Miami. He also received a nomination for best original song in a motion picture for “Speak Now,” which was featured in the film.
07
Regina King
Regina King succeeds Ava DuVernay as the second Black woman in history to receive a Golden Globe nomination for best director of a motion picture. This nomination is for One Night In Miami.
08
H.E.R.
H.E.R. earned a nomination for “Fight For You” for best original song in a motion picture, Judas and the Black Messiah. The song was co-written by singer-songwriter Tiara Thomas and co-produced by Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II.
09
Misha Green
Misha Green’s hit HBO series Lovecraft Country starring Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors has been nominated for best drama television series.
10
Don Cheadle
Don Cheadle earned a nomination for best performance by an actor in a musical or comedy series for his role in Black Monday. Last year, Cheadle earned an Emmy nomination in the outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his role in Black Monday.
11
John Boyega
John Boyega received a nomination for his role in Small Axe for best performance by an actor in a television supporting role. The show also got a nod for best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television.