See Every Black Nominee For 2021’s Golden Globe Awards

COVID-19 may have thrown a wrench in the entertainment industry, but award show season must still go on.

For the first time in Golden Globe history, the award show will air from both coasts – New York and Los Angeles – on Sunday, February 28 at 8 PM EST on NBC. Previous Golden Globe award-recipients Taraji P. Henson and Sarah Jessica Parker officially announced the nominations on NBC News’ “Today” for categories including Best Motion Picture, Best Television Series and Best Performance by an Actor/Actress.

Not only is this the first-ever bicoastal telecast, but Regina King is making waves of her own by receiving a well-deserved nod in the direction category for One Night In Miami. The If Beale Street Could Talk actress is the second Black woman in history to be nominated, following Ava DuVernay for her work on Selma in 2014. We should mention that both Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman received Best Performance nominations for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which was unfortunately the Black Panther star’s last project before his passing last year.

Our favorite R&B songstress H.E.R. has also been nominated for her first Golden Globe for best original song, “Fight For You,” which is featured in Judas and the Black Messiah. And the record-breaking Pixar film Soul starring Jamie Foxx got a nod for Best Animated Motion Picture. We love to see it!

Check out the full list below of every Black nominee for this year’s Golden Globe Awards