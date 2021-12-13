19 Winter Art Exhibitions To See

This season we’re leaning into color, tip-toeing through chateaus, and learning about the histories of some of our nation’s oldest enclaves of Black culture.
Museums, galleries, and other cultural institutions are transporting us to the sets of star-studded Nollywood productions, thrusting us on the banks of the Nile river, and swinging us through the center of the Harlem ballroom dance floor. They’re also plunging us inside of the underground, shuttling us backstage of sold out rap and R&B tours, and slipping us into the lairs of some of the most impactful writers of the twentieth century. They are redefining who gets to be considered part of several cannons by revisiting moments through other perspectives.
Lost graffiti legends are being properly celebrated, iconic producers are having their contributions cemented in history, the clangs of the Dirty South are rising again, and barrier-breaking hip-hop GOATs and power ballad pushers are reminding the world that it was Black people who invented Rock & Roll.
Institutions like the Portland Art Museum and Times Square Arts are also evolving the terms of partnerships they’re forming with artists like Pamela Council and collectives like The Numberz, taking regional art away from begrudging basements and attics and into the spotlight.
By adding unique programming that compliments the art including stylish pop-up shops, buoyant cabarets, public wish fulfillment, and tapping people who understand the art and their patrons to engage with its message they are speaking to the communities they are designed to serve.
There’s more than paintings, photographs, and sculptures snatching our attention this season. Landmarks are inserting us into the fabric of the materials that turned them into timeless relics with lifelike technology and festivals are allowing attendees to dive into immersive artistic experiences.
See 19 well curated winter art exhibitions we’re looking forward to visiting below.
01
Shirley Woodson: Shield Of The Nile Reflections – Detroit Institute of Arts
Woodson’s dreamy paintings depict beautiful Black bodies bathing in the Nile River.
“Take it To The Limit,” 2013, Shirley Woodson, American; acrylic on canvas. c/o Detroit Institute of Arts
02
Radcliffe Bailey Ascents and Echoes – Jack Shainman Gallery
This exhibition is an “exploration of the coalescence of time, history, and collective memory.”
76 x 55 x 6 inches, mixed media including collage elements, flock, smoke and acrylic paint on paper, with window tint elements adhered to glazing, 2021 c/o Jack Shainman Gallery
03
A Message from the Underground – Mana Contemporary
A collection of artists including Danielle Scott, Anthony Boone, and Ryan Bonilla examine “identity, gender issues, love, relationships,” and other areas.
Black Girl I Know How Much It Hurts Danielle Scott Mana Contemporary All Rights Reserved
04
Black Bodies, White Spaces: Invisibility & Hypervisibility – Green Family Art Foundation
Artists hypothesize about the concept of taking up space in this special presentation of rarely seen work from the Green Family Art Foundation.
ALWAYS READY, ALWAYS THERE, 2018 Acrylic and spray paint on canvas 84 x 120 in. © Nina Chanel Abney. Courtesy of the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York. Todora Photography All Rights Reserved
05
Addis Calling IV Group Show – Addis Fine Arr
This group show features new work from Eyasu Telayneh, Kerima Ahmed, Micheal Hailu, Wendimagegn Demeke, Yasmeen Abdullah and Michal Mamit Worke.
ADDIS CALLING IV GROUP SHOW ADDIS FINE ART
06
Toyin Ojih Odutola: A Countervailing Theory – Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden
In this exhibit “40 large-scale monochromatic drawings,” illustrate a myth conceived of by the artist.
Imitation Lesson; Her Shadowed Influence” from A Countervailing Theory (2019), © Toyin Ojih Odutola, courtesy of the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York
07
Iké Udé- Nollywood Portraits -National Museum of African Art
The “radial beauty,” of the biggest stars in Lagos is displayed in all its glory.
© Iké Udé
08
In My Skin – AUX/MUTE Gallery Presented by The Numberz FM atPortland Art Museum
“Dynamic lighting, saturated color, and portraiture,” flood a serene space in this exhibit formed from a desire to reduce barriers.
Jason Hill, In My Skin series, 2020-2021,Pigment-based inkjet print. Courtesy of the artist.
09
The New Black Vanguard: Photography between Art and Fashion – Detroit Institute of Arts
Every time there’s a chance to see beauty through the eyes of Antwaun Sargent we will be signing up.
Micaiah Carter, Adeline in Barrettes, 2018 All Rights Reserved
10
Emma Amos: Color Odyssey – Philadelphia Museum of Art
This is the first major exhibition surveying the work of Amos “from the 1950s to the 2010s.”
Targets (detail), 1992, by Emma Amos (American, 1937–2020) (Amos Family, courtesy RYAN LEE Gallery)
11
Meleko Mokgosi: Your Trip to Africa – Pérez Art Museum Miami
These large scale works offer “sharp political critiques relating to the postcolonial condition.”
Installation view: Meleko Mokgosi: Your Trip to Africa
Pérez Art Museum Miami, 2020-21.© Meleko Mokgosi. Courtesy the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York. Photo: Oriol Tarrida
12
Lesley Martinez and Dana Todd Pope – Spectrum Miami
This exhibition is part of the many special offerings that Art Of Black Miami is bringing to this year’s Art Basel.
Photo Credit: Lesley Martinez and Dana Todd Pope – Spectrum Miami All Rights Reserved
13
The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse
Learn how Southern hip-hop has evolved throughout its lifetime.
Nadine Robinson, Coronation Theme: Organon, 2008. Speakers, sound system and mixed media, 175 x 18 1/2 x 174 inches. Image and work courtesy the artist and VMFA.
14
Richard Yarde: Beyond The Savoy – The Baltimore Museum of Art
Follow the artist as he revisits the fancy footed roots of New York’s Harlem and Boston’s Roxbury.
This image is owned by The Baltimore Museum of Art; permission to reproduce this work of art must be granted in writing. Third party copyright may also be involved.
15
Otis Elevators – Empire State Building
This dynamic architectural experience provides a great learning experience for children and adults alike.
Photo Credit: Empire State Building
16
On and Off the Streets: Urban Art New Jersey – Morris Museum
Subcultures of all kinds are highlighted in this exhibition featuring a noteworthy installation of original work in the “Gantalism,” tradition of legendary Newark artist Jerry Gant, alongside other original pieces that range from the sidewalk to the studio.
Photo Credit: The Morris Museum
17
Art For Change: The Artist & Homeless Collaborative – New-York Historical Society
Contradictions about the way that we deal with unhoused individuals are revealed in this thoughtful presentation.
New-York Historical Society
18
New Inductee Exhibit – Rock And Roll Hall of Fame
Learn more about this year’s inductees including Jay Z, Tina Turner, LL Cool J, Gil Scott-Heron
and Clarence Avant.
Photo Credit: Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame
19
Her Story: A Century of Women Writers – National Portrait Gallery
Spend time with the faces behind the voices you love.
Maya Angelou by Brigitte Lacombe Photo Credit: National Portrait Gallery
