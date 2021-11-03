Photo Credit: Joe Chea

The Soul Train Awards are back and they’re honoring some of the biggest names in R&B, neo-soul, gospel and afrobeats.

H.E.R. is nominated for eight 2021 Soul Train Awards.

The “Damage” singer is being recognized in the categories of Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award (x2), Best Collaboration (x2) and Video of the Year.

This year’s show will be taking place at Harlem’s world-famous Apollo Theater, where H.E.R. recently headlined the Sirius and Pandora small stage series after debuting there at nine years of age.

Jazmine Sullivan and her infamous EP Heaux Tales tied with Chris Brown, with each performer receiving six nominations. Sullivan earned nods for Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award, Best Collaboration and Video of the Year.

Wizkid and Tems received five nods for their anthem “Essence.” Normani, Lizzo, Alicia Keys and Chloe X Halle scored nods as well.

Other nominees include Usher, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Lucky Daye, Tank, Giveon, Blxst, Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic, Doja Cat and Yung Bleu.

Ashanti will be presented with the coveted Lady of Soul Award at this year’s ceremony.

“I’m honored to be recognized as this year’s Lady of Soul honoree,” Ashanti said in a statement. “This is a full-circle moment for me because I received the Aretha Franklin Entertainer of the Year Award at the Lady of Soul Awards in 2002. As we commemorate 50 years of Soul Train, I’m proud to be a part of this legacy and to return to the Apollo to celebrate.”

Maxwell will receive the Legend Award.

“It’s an honor to be presented with the Legend Award by a community that’s been growing with me throughout my career,” said Maxwell in a statement. “I’m so grateful to be sharing this moment with everyone and returning to the Apollo for an evening of excellence.”

The 2021 Soul Train Awards premieres Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.