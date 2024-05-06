You Can Hang A Basquiat In Your Home For Under $10 A Month

Courtesy of The Samsung Art Store

Twelve works by the legendary Jean-Michel Basquiat are now available for display on the Frame television collection by Samsung. It is the first time the artist’s work will be widely available in a digital format.

Basquiat revolutionized the New York art scene with an enduring aesthetic that continues to court attention to this day. The brand foundation presented the Basquiat x Warhol exhibition in New York City earlier this year. In 2015, the Brooklyn Museum hosted a Basquiat-themed edition of their infamous “First Saturdays,” where Lion Babe brought down the house in tribute to the cultural icon. The crowd sported paper crowns inspired by his work as they swayed to the music before moving from floor to floor to learn about his inspirations and impact.

Artists are constantly name-dropping the neo-expressionist artist. He has become a one-word bridge between hip-hop and the art world. Mobb Deep, Gym Class Heroes, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Swizz Beatz, Nas, Lil’ Wayne, Phonte, and Ja Rule have each referenced him on tracks. “Jean-Michel Basquiat’s work stands completely alone in the history of contemporary art, which is why it was essential that some of his most brilliant pieces were represented in the Samsung Art Store,” said Daria Greene, Global Curator at Samsung Art Store in a statement to ESSENCE.

“Basquiat’s preeminent place in our culture and unique message to the world is as necessary today as it ever was, and we’re so proud to help share that message and expand on his legacy.” These twelve artworks from Basquiat will be joining the over 2,500 works of art available in the frame collection. They include original pieces from the 1980s, including Bird on Money (1982), Boy and Dog in a Johnnypump (1982), and King Zulu (1986). They vary in color and scale.

The works were chosen for their ability to be adapted to the ideal format for the frame television, allowing the integrity of the artist’s original vision to be completed by this technology and not obscured by it.

“The ability to bring Basquiat’s iconic artwork directly into your home with the Samsung Art Store is an exciting opportunity for global audiences to experience his work in a new and powerful way,” said David Stark, Founder and President of Artestar, the international brand licensing and consulting agency representing the Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat in a statement to ESSENCE.

“Basquiat’s work continues to spark important conversations and encourages us to look at our worlds differently,” he continued. “This partnership on The Frame’s digital canvas allows his pieces to be experienced in anyone’s home, helping to share his work and honor his legacy.”

Samsung Frame television owners can change the color of their television’s bezel as often as they like to compliment their home. They can also upload their own images to the television device, allowing them to display family photos or messages of welcome to their guests. These digital images can be scheduled to be interspersed between art from the frame collection.

As square footage becomes increasingly challenging to acquire, they offer a solution for varying the art you display in your home if there is limited wall space. There is a music frame option that offers art on a smaller scale as well.

The art-centered television has become a coveted status marker. Season seven of the Netflix high-end real estate docu-series featured the Oppenheim Group filling a gallery wall with several frame televisions during their remodel. The frame television provides exposure for artists and access for art lovers that might not be possible without the technology.

You no longer have to make it to the nearest metropolis to engage with famous art. Those who can not make it to an exhibition at one of the 800 museums they have partnered with can simply pick up their remote.

Learn more about the frame collection here.