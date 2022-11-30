Art Basel 2022: 20 Events & Exhibitions To Explore

The wait is finally over. Art Basel is back in Miami for a week packed with some of the most exciting art exhibits and events of the year. Held December 1-3, this popular art showcase brings people from around the world together for what has become a can’t-miss experience for anyone that’s a fan of mixed media.

Although Art Basel has come to be known as a melting pot for creatives, there has been a strong representation of Black artists and events in recent years. This year, fairs such as Art Beat Miami and AfriKin Art will highlight emerging artists of color from Haiti and the Moorish-inspired neighborhood of Opa-locka, while notable visual creators like Hebru Brantley, Nina Chanel Abney, and Germane Barnes will all be the focus of solo shows, where supporters can view some of their best works to date.

Luxury brands like Louis Vuitton will also exhibit selected works by some of the world’s

most-renowned visual artists, while artists of another kind perform at free concerts and events throughout the weekend. FREEHOLD and UnitedMasters have come together to highlight several up-and-coming producers who will compete in front of Grammy Award-winning producer Hit-Boy, and you can see Black Coffee perform at LIV if you’re a lover of good music.

Take a look at 20 of the must-attend events during Art Basel 2022 in Miami below.