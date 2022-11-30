Art Basel 2022: 20 Events & Exhibitions To Explore

The wait is finally over. Art Basel is back in Miami for a week packed with some of the most exciting art exhibits and events of the year. Held December 1-3, this popular art showcase brings people from around the world together for what has become a can’t-miss experience for anyone that’s a fan of mixed media.
Although Art Basel has come to be known as a melting pot for creatives, there has been a strong representation of Black artists and events in recent years. This year, fairs such as Art Beat Miami and AfriKin Art will highlight emerging artists of color from Haiti and the Moorish-inspired neighborhood of Opa-locka, while notable visual creators like Hebru Brantley, Nina Chanel Abney, and Germane Barnes will all be the focus of solo shows, where supporters can view some of their best works to date.
Luxury brands like Louis Vuitton will also exhibit selected works by some of the world’s most-renowned visual artists, while artists of another kind perform at free concerts and events throughout the weekend. FREEHOLD and UnitedMasters have come together to highlight several up-and-coming producers who will compete in front of Grammy Award-winning producer Hit-Boy, and you can see Black Coffee perform at LIV if you’re a lover of good music.
Take a look at 20 of the must-attend events during Art Basel 2022 in Miami below.
01
MUSE Modern & Contemporary Art Fair
More than 20 Artists, including Women and Artists of Color, from the US and abroad will be featured at the 4th edition of MUSE located in Miami Beach November 30 through December 4, 2022, during Miami Art Week and Art Basel weekend at Kimpton Angler’s Hotel South Beach.
Miami New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) will host a conversation with Joeonna Bellorado-Samuels, director of Jack Shainman Gallery and founder of We Buy Gold — a gallery presenting exhibitions, commissioned projects and public events, with four gallerists who are included in the Curated Spotlight section.
This year’s edition will showcase a variety of works by artists from Angola, Barbados, Kenya, Portugal, and others. The program will feature panels, performances, and films, with special installations from Giana De Dier, Bola Obatuyi, and Senghor Reid.
Taking place at Basement in the Miami Beach EDITION, the festivities will celebrate the partnership between the iconic cognac brand and the pioneering fine-line tattoo artist, who will debut their limited edition D’USSE XO x Dr. Woo Glass Set.
Inspired by the series, Riches, Prime video is bringing to life an experience that will celebrate elements from the show that exhibit the freedom of expression and identity in the Black diasporic experience, through mediums including photography, sculpture, painting, music, video, and performance art.
Hang out with VICE and a community of creators, artists and musicians at the historic Carl Fisher Clubhouse for a 72-hour residency, as VICE houses several panels and discussions about the future of this boundary-pushing art form.
Germane Barnes’ winning installation, Rock | Roll was designed as a celebration of the communities that have shaped Miami’s unique culture. It will be displayed across the Design District’s public spaces as well as a special installation at the entrance of the Design Miami.
Featured art from Nina Chanel Abney and early works by Hervé Télémaque.
Installation view: “Sterling Ruby” at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami. Nov 7, 2019 – Feb 2, 2020. Photo: Fredrik Nilsen Studio.
17
AXE x ONE37pm Lounge at ‘V: The Experience’
AXE also teamed up with ONE37pm and renowned 3D artist, nes100pro, to develop 137 limited-edition NFT tokens that serve as tickets to the exclusive AXE x ONE37pm Lounge within “V: The Experience,” debuting on Thursday, December 1st.
William Kentridge’s The Head & The Load will immerse audiences in a powerful story about Africans in World War I, with the wings and backstage of the opera house reconfigured to become a site-specific performance space.
Soho Beach House Miami will kick off the weekend’s festivities at its beloved with a series of talks, art installations, exciting live performances, and exclusive pop-ups. It will also host artist Nina Chanel Abney’s installation and feature performances by Rick Ross, James Blake, Leon Bridges and others.
Ludlow Bailey and Kellee Baker host an innovative art experience designed to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of Black global creatives and to provide a platform to discuss key issues concerning the flourishing CADA sector through art talks, exhibits and live entertainment.