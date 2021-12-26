New Music This Week: Nas & Hit-Boy, Curren$y, SpotemGottem And More

Friday is here again. But, what makes this Friday particularly special is that its Christmas Eve. Naturally, the good people here at ESSENCE decided to give your gifts a bit early, with a list of new music from some great artists.

This week’s new releases include the fourth installment of Curren$y’s Pilot Talk series, Nas and Hit-Boy drop off a new album on short notice, and the Florida rapper of “Beat Box” fame SpotemGottem puts out his second project of 2021 entitled Back From The Dead. There is also new music from Sy Ari Da Kid, Big Boogie, Rayven Justice and more.

Check out today’s list of new releases below.