New Music This Week: Nas & Hit-Boy, Curren$y, SpotemGottem And More

Friday is here again. But, what makes this Friday particularly special is that its Christmas Eve. Naturally, the good people here at ESSENCE decided to give your gifts a bit early, with a list of new music from some great artists.
This week’s new releases include the fourth installment of Curren$y’s Pilot Talk series, Nas and Hit-Boy drop off a new album on short notice, and the Florida rapper of “Beat Box” fame SpotemGottem puts out his second project of 2021 entitled Back From The Dead. There is also new music from Sy Ari Da Kid, Big Boogie, Rayven Justice and more.
Check out today’s list of new releases below.
Sy Ari Da Kid – “Christmas In The Hood”
The prolific Sy Ari Da Kid decided to drop off an introspective track about his holiday memories entitled “Christmas In The Hood.” You can listen to it HERE.
Curren$y – ‘Pilot Talk 4’
The JetLife CEO drops the fourth installment of his Pilot Talk series today. The project is produced entirely by Ski Beatz and contains a feature from fellow New Orleans native Jay Electronica. Stream Pilot Talk 4 HERE.
Nas – ‘Magic’
Nas released a new, nine-track project called Magic, produced by Hit-Boy. The album includes a collaboration with A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier. Listen to Magic HERE.
Big Boogie – ‘Underrated’
Today, Memphis-based rapper and CMG signee Big Boogie released his new studio album Underrated. You can check out the project HERE.
Chris Webby – ‘Still Wednesday’
Connecticut-based rapper Chris Webby releases his highly anticipated Still Wednesday project. The album features the late DMX’s last-recorded verse prior to his untimely passing. Listen to Still Wednesday HERE.
Rayven Justice – ‘Late Nights Early Mornings’
After a successful 2021, Rayven Justice ended the year off on a high note with his new release Late Nights Early Mornings. Stream his new album HERE.
SpotemGottem – ‘Back From The Dead’
Florida’s SpotemGottem is back with his second release of the year, entitled Back From The Dead. Listen to the project HERE.