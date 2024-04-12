Art In Arlo Wynwood: A Celebration Of Creativity, Diversity And Women Of Color

Courtesy of Arlo Hotels

Arlo Hotels, the brand responsible for boutique lodgings in New York, Chicago–and Washington, D.C. in the near future–is expanding its reach far beyond the hospitality space. Through the recent activations in its Wynwood property, the company aims to highlight diversity, creativity, and women artists of color.

In February, Arlo Wynwood showcased the work of Kandy G Lopez and Reyna Noriega, two nationally renowned Afro-Caribbean artists that have been innovators in their field for several years. Lopez’s exhibition Our Shadow Remains rests in the hotel’s third-floor Living Room Gallery, and serves as an ode to the artists who truly know the area of Miami. Her collection also represents marginalized individuals who inspire and move Lopez, a theme that is prevalent in much of her work.

Kandy G Lopez, “Our Shadow Remains.” Courtesy of Arlo Hotels

“My whole premise and why I create art is for representation,” Lopez explains. “It’s different when you can see yourself inside of these spaces because then it makes it tangible. So, I want the same experience for people of color when they go into spaces that they normally wouldn’t see themselves to be able to see themselves.” Throughout her time in New Jersey and Florida, this FAU graduate fully understands the importance of providing opportunities for people who look like her, especially as it pertains to art.

Alongside Our Shadow Remains, Arlo Wynwood introduced Noriega’s Oasis of Peace & Joy, a fully customized room that featured floor-to-ceiling artwork and beauty products by the renowned artist, painter, and author. Spanning 445 square feet, the suite surrounds its guests with a blend of peach, orange, and teal hues. The artwork is from the Miami-based creative’s personal collection, and conveys narratives of balance, happiness, empowerment, and community amongst women.

Reyna’s “Oasis of Peace & Joy.” Courtesy of Arlo Hotels

Beneath the surface of Reyna’s custom-painted walls lies a message that needs to be heard. The beauty of her oasis is one thing, but it’s the emotion that it evokes in its guests that makes the room truly unique. “As an artist, I’m trying to transform the idea of the Black experience for it being something that is trauma-related or something that is an afterthought, to being something that feels like a celebration and feels as rich, vibrant, and diverse as we are culturally,” she says. “So I feel like having art that centers our Blackness and uplifts women of color is critical.”

“And I think it makes the people that go into that space feel that,” Noriega continues. “Within my art, people are able to see the best of themselves and see someone that they love. And for that to instill a sense of pride, to be intentionally thought of, whether it’s in the hair products that I designed that we have in the room, just things that are made for you and not things that you have to kind of adjust because no one has set aside this space for you.”

Courtesy of Arlo Hotels

With Black History Month and Women’s History Month being observed successively, Kandy’s exhibition and Reyna’s suite were highlighted at the best moment possible. What’s even more special is that these two artists are the perfect embodiment of a segment Arlo Wynwood’s mission—representation. “Part of Arlo’s mantra is to give a platform for the folks that are marginalized in their own right,” says Jimmy Suh, the brand’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Our inherent aim is to democratize the experience, and that’s not only for the guests, but also for the performers and the artists themselves to give them a platform so that they can have their work of arts shown to a bigger audience.”

Since Arlo Wynwood opened in 2022, it has been a leader in promoting diversity and creativity. It continues to build upon those ideologies through inspirational collaborations with talented artists, and gives its visitors an experience that they wouldn’t find anywhere else. Arlo aims to raise the standard when it comes to the field of hospitality, and strengthen its impact with not only the local community, but also on a global scale.

Courtesy of Arlo Hotels

“Hospitality in of itself is to serve people from all walks of life,” Suh states. “And all walks of life don’t always give a fair shake to the women artists, especially women of color. I’ll take Kandy Lopez, when I got to know her, I found out about her upbringing. She’s a single mom. Broke through the barriers of higher education and has also shared the same sentiments as we have, I have, Arlo has, of being inspired by the underrepresented folks. It’s just the right thing to do; to give the platform to folks that don’t always get the fair opportunity.”