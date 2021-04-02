Where Are They Now?

Last year, Pine-Sol and ESSENCE awarded $250,000 to 10 Black women entrepreneurs through the Build Your Legacy Contest! Now we’re back for year two, and had to check in with our 2020 grand prize winner, Mary Blackford (Market 7), and two 2020 semi-finalists, Tasha Danielle (Financial Garden) and Paulana Lamonier (Black People Will Swim) to learn how the Build Your Legacy Contest has impacted their businesses.

Click here to watch, and then head over to essence.com/yourlegacy to enter the 2021 Build Your Legacy Contest today! The contest ends on April 16th, 2021.