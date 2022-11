READ MORE LESS

Bryon Javar is the “ KANG of Halloween” and all of the girls know it! This is why he is their go-to stylist for spooky, sexy, and out-of-this-world Halloween looks. In a series of Tutorials and Get Ready With Me videos we follow the Stylist and Creative Director’s road to Halloween as he preps and snatches his A-list clients for the festive holiday!