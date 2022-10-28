WATCH| Last-Minute Halloween Costumes

Can you believe Halloween is days away? We know that some of you are not ready. That’s ok, we have you covered.
If you’re wanting to take it back with a retro 80s costume, Janet Jackson’s “Pleasure Principle” look is an easy one to pull off. Or, if glitz and glam with a little edge is more your style, our favorite bad girl bared some chest with her CFDA look dripping in crystals with a stylish boa. Finally, for the boy moms out there who want to match their kids, Cardi B and Wave hit the internet in a matching denim suit that is easy to pull off as a DIY project.
Here’s how to get these looks.
Hot Girl
Rihanna | 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards
Model: Tania
What You Need
Sequin dress
Pink boa
Beaded headpiece
Chandelier earrings
Sparkly heels
Credits:
Dress Lulus, $109
Shoes Lulus, $38
Amazon Beaded headpieces, $22
Amazon Boa, $18
Amazon Crystal Gloves, $16
Claire’s Earring, $8
Boy Mom
Cardi B & Wave| Wave’s 1st Birthday Party
Models: Yazmin & Zakai
What you need:
Matching Denim Jackets & Jeans
Silver and gold necklaces
White T-shirts
Black and white bag
Purple wig
Sneakers
Yazmin Credits:
H&M Jacket, $29.99
H&M Baggy Jean, $29.99
Halogen white tank, $10
Amazon Graffiti Bag, $23
Amazon Custom Flowers, $12
Zakai Credits:
Amazon Denim Jacket, $22
Guess Jean, $24
Classic Throwback
Janet Jackson | Pleasure Principle Music Video
Model: Tania
What you need:
Black denim jeans
Black T-shirt
Wristband
Knee pads
Black and white sneakers
Credits:
Guess Jean, $83
Adidas Sweat Band, $7
Amazon Knee Pads, $8