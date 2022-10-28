WATCH| Last-Minute Halloween Costumes

READ MORE LESS

Can you believe Halloween is days away? We know that some of you are not ready. That’s ok, we have you covered.

If you’re wanting to take it back with a retro 80s costume, Janet Jackson’s “Pleasure Principle” look is an easy one to pull off. Or, if glitz and glam with a little edge is more your style, our favorite bad girl bared some chest with her CFDA look dripping in crystals with a stylish boa. Finally, for the boy moms out there who want to match their kids, Cardi B and Wave hit the internet in a matching denim suit that is easy to pull off as a DIY project.

Here’s how to get these looks.

Hot Girl

Rihanna | 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards

Model: Tania

What You Need

Sequin dress

Pink boa

Beaded headpiece

Chandelier earrings

Sparkly heels

Credits:

Dress Lulus, $109

Shoes Lulus, $38

Amazon Beaded headpieces, $22

Amazon Boa, $18

Amazon Crystal Gloves, $16

Claire’s Earring, $8

Boy Mom

Cardi B & Wave| Wave’s 1st Birthday Party

Models: Yazmin & Zakai

What you need:

Matching Denim Jackets & Jeans

Silver and gold necklaces

White T-shirts

Black and white bag

Purple wig

Sneakers

Yazmin Credits:

H&M Jacket, $29.99

H&M Baggy Jean, $29.99

Halogen white tank, $10

Amazon Graffiti Bag, $23

Amazon Custom Flowers, $12

Zakai Credits:

Amazon Denim Jacket, $22

Guess Jean, $24

Classic Throwback

Janet Jackson | Pleasure Principle Music Video

Model: Tania

What you need:

Black denim jeans

Black T-shirt

Wristband

Knee pads

Black and white sneakers

Credits:

Guess Jean, $83

Adidas Sweat Band, $7

Amazon Knee Pads, $8