Home · Videos

WATCH| Last-Minute Halloween Costumes

READ MORE LESS
By Essence ·

Can you believe Halloween is days away? We know that some of you are not ready. That’s ok, we have you covered.

If you’re wanting to take it back with a retro 80s costume, Janet Jackson’s “Pleasure Principle” look is an easy one to pull off. Or, if glitz and glam with a little edge is more your style, our favorite bad girl bared some chest with her CFDA look dripping in crystals with a stylish boa. Finally, for the boy moms out there who want to match their kids, Cardi B and Wave hit the internet in a matching denim suit that is easy to pull off as a DIY project.

Here’s how to get these looks.

Hot Girl
Rihanna | 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards
Model: Tania

What You Need
Sequin dress
Pink boa
Beaded headpiece
Chandelier earrings
Sparkly heels

Credits:
Dress Lulus, $109

Shoes Lulus, $38

Amazon Beaded headpieces, $22

Amazon Boa, $18

Amazon Crystal Gloves, $16

Claire’s Earring, $8

Boy Mom
Cardi B & Wave| Wave’s 1st Birthday Party
Models: Yazmin & Zakai

What you need:
Matching Denim Jackets & Jeans
Silver and gold necklaces
White T-shirts
Black and white bag
Purple wig
Sneakers

Yazmin Credits:

H&M Jacket, $29.99

H&M Baggy Jean, $29.99

Halogen white tank, $10

Amazon Graffiti Bag, $23

Amazon Custom Flowers, $12

Zakai Credits:

Amazon Denim Jacket, $22

Guess Jean, $24

Classic Throwback
Janet Jackson | Pleasure Principle Music Video
Model: Tania

What you need:
Black denim jeans
Black T-shirt
Wristband
Knee pads
Black and white sneakers

Credits:
Guess Jean, $83

Adidas Sweat Band, $7

Amazon Knee Pads, $8