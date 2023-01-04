WATCH: Sheryl Lee Ralph And Jackée Harry Talk Ego And Their Emmy Wins

The only two Black actresses to win an Emmy For Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series discuss the lessons they learned about being kind on their Hollywood journeys.

READ MORE LESS

Sheryl Lee Ralph And Jackée Harry have more than their Emmy win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in common. Though the actresses won they same award 35 years a part, they started their careers around the same time and learned some of the same lessons along the way.

For our latest Of the ESSENCE cover featuring Ralph, she and Harry talked about their experiences and the lack of Black women mentors in Hollywood in the 1970s and 1980s when they were starting out. One, actress however, Virginia Capers, who won the Tony Award for Best Lead Actress in a Musical in 1974 for her role in Raisin, took Ralph under her wing and imparted wisdom that stuck with her throughout her career.

“She said, ‘Be as kind as you can, for as long as you can, to as many people as you can because the same ass’ — and she said it — ‘you kick today, you may have to kiss tomorrow,'” Ralph shared. “That has just been so good for me because how many times has the young person that has brought me coffee turned out to be the producer in the next five to 10 years?”

One notable instance of this happening was with screenwriter and producer Mara Brock Akil, Ralph went on to note. “Mara Brock Akil brought me coffee at Moesha and I’m so happy I was nice to her because she’s a big time producer now.”

As Ralph went on to talk about the importance of having someone to talk you off of the (ego) cliff, Harry admitted she didn’t receive that same guidance.

“You know who used to bring me my scripts for 227 to my door and deliver them? Kenya Barris. I wasn’t nice to him. See, look at me now,” Harris said. “I ain’t lying, and he reminded me of it. He said, ‘Do you remember?’ And wait — ego — I don’t remember.”

Watch the full conversation between Sheryl Lee Ralph And Jackée Harry in the video above.