The Social Feed With ESSENCE @ The Real

Get the latest in social media on 'The Real' curated by the social media team at ESSENCE.

Essence, Director of Social Media Charisma Deberry, joins the ladies of ‘The Real’ Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Garcelle Beauvais to discuss the hottest topics trending on your timeline. This week, the ladies dive into a lively discussion about Miss Robbie from ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,’ Givenchy, Sage Steele, and the Facebook Whistleblower scandal.

Tune in for The Social Feed at ‘The Real’ bi-weekly for the latest trending topics curated by ESSENCE.